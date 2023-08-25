Love’s opens travel stops in Colorado and Texas

More than 150 truck parking spaces are now available between the new Love’s Travel Stops in Canon City, Colo. and Cotulla, Texas.

The Colorado location is at Four Mile Parkway and U.S. Highway 50, providing 54 truck parking spaces and 80 jobs.

An RV stop with 125 RV parking spaces is scheduled to open in September at the Canon City Love’s. When opened, the RV stop will offer mobile booking on the Love’s website and Connect app.

Additional amenities at the Canon City Love’s include:

Arby’s (opening Aug. 28)

70 car parking spaces

Six diesel bays

Five showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Pavilion with picnic tables and a gas grill

Communal firepit

Pickleball and basketball courts

Cornhole boards

Walking trail

Dog park

Playground

In Cotulla, the new Love’s offers:

Arby’s (opening Aug. 28)

70 car parking spaces

Two RV hookups

Nine diesel bays

Eight showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

“We’re excited not only to open two new travel stops, expanding our highway hospitality in Colorado and Texas, but to soon serve RV customers with a new RV Stop,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “The Travel Stops offer the same clean spaces and friendly faces customers have come to expect from Love’s, and the RV Stop is the latest example of our commitment to provide first-rate service to RV travelers.”

Both travel stops will be open 24/7 and feature the company’s Mobile to Go Zone.

The grand openings came with donations of $2,000 each to the Canon City Police Department and Cotulla High School.

Oklahoma City-based Love’s operates more than 600 locations, including 430 truck service centers and more than 1,500 maintenance bays in 42 states. LL

