Love’s brings additional truck parking to Georgia

Truckers traveling through the Peach State now will have another option when it comes to overnight truck parking.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, Love’s Travel Stops announced the grand opening of a new location in West Point, Ga. The new facility – which adds 79 truck parking spaces to the area – is located at 1917 Highway 18, off Interstate 85 at exit 2.

“Love’s is thrilled to add another customer-focused location in the state of Georgia, with our new opening in West Point,” Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said in a statement. “This store guarantees the many amenities that make Love’s a highway attraction for customers, including clean restrooms, various food options, parking and much more.”

The new location will be open 24/7. In addition to its 79 truck parking spaces, its other amenities include:

Speedco (opening Nov. 29)

Seven diesel bays

Nine showers

Laundry facilities

CAT scale

Godfather’s Pizza

Hardy’s

Love’s Mobile to Go Zone with the latest technologies

To commemorate the grand opening, the company will make a $2,000 donation to a pair of local non-profit organizations. The charitable gift will be split between West Point Park and Joy Inside Tears, Inc.

The Oklahoma City-based company said that on top of the added truck parking, the new location also will bring 149 jobs to Troup County.

With the opening of the West Point location, Love’s has opened 20 new truck stops in 2023. In February, the company said it intended to open 25 new locations this year as part of its 2023 Strategic Growth Plans.

One of the company’s recent additions came amid pushback from locals, who cited concerns about the possibility of “drugs, prostitution, crime and noise” that a new truck stop could bring. Love’s met with city officials and took steps to mitigate concerns about light and noise.

In addition to expanding its footprint across the United States with the opening of new locations, Love’s launched its Strategic Remodel Initiative in April of this year. As part of the initiative, the company said it would be spending over $1 billion to update 200 of its locations over the next five years. Love’s added that the remodeled stores will have a “more modern look and open concept.”

Founded in 1964, the family-owned-and-operated chain of travel centers reports to have 648 locations in 42 states. LL