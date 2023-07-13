Love’s adds truck stops in Arizona, Mississippi

Arizona and Mississippi each have brand new Love’s Travel Stop. Together they add more than a hundred parking spots for commercial tractor-trailers.

The new Love’s Travel Stop in Willcox, Ariz., is off Interstate 10 at 1600 N. Fort Grant Road. There are 60 truck parking spaces there, according to a news release. The truck stop has about 65 employees.

Willcox is in southeast Arizona about 85 miles east of Tucson and about 65 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border.

The new Love’s Travel Stop in Lucedale, Miss., is off Highway 98 at 2127 Hopper Road. That location has 42 truck parking spaces. The truck stop has about 65 employees.

Lucedale is about 55 miles northwest of Mobile, Ala.

The locations are open 24/7 and offer bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks and Love’s Mobile to Go Zone with today’s latest technologies.

“Love’s is excited to add two new locations across the nation’s highways and to serve the Willcox and Lucedale communities,” Shane Wharton, president of Love’s, said in a news release.

Amenities at the new Willcox Love’s Travel Stop location:

More than 13,000 square feet.

Arby’s (opening July 17).

Seven diesel bays.

Five showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Amenities at the new Lucedale location:

More than 10,000 square feet.

Arby’s (opening July 17).

Five diesel bays.

Four showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Grand opening donations

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s said it will donate $2,000 split between the Willcox Quarterback Club and the Willcox Historic Theater and Arts of Willcox.

Love’s said it also will donate $2,000 to George County Sherriff’s Office Benefit Fund Inc. of Lucedale.

About Love’s Travel Stops

Oklahoma City, Okla.-based Love’s Travel Stops has a truck stop network with 639 Love’s locations in 42 states. The company was founded in 1964. The locations are open 24/7, offering diesel fuel and restaurant offerings. Love’s has more than 430 truck service centers, which include Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. LL

More business news is available at LandLine.Media.