‘Live From Exit 24’ to provide trucking perspective on election results

October 30, 2020

Mark Schremmer

|

The next episode of “Live From Exit 24” will be livestreamed just hours after the 2020 election has ended.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh and Mike Matousek, OOIDA’s manager of government affairs, will discuss what the election results will mean for truck drivers. As part of the Nov. 4 episode, they also will talk about the priorities and challenges the industry will face in 2021 and beyond.

OOIDA’s new internet talk show is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central every other Wednesday. The hourlong, audio-only show encourages truck drivers to call in with a question or comment. To be a part of the upcoming episode, call 317-67-OOIDA (317-676-6432) at 11 a.m. Central time on Nov 4.

Listeners can tune in to the show on the “Live From Exit 24” website, OOIDA Facebook page or on OOIDA’s YouTube channel.

Past episodes of “Live From Exit 24” are archived on the show’s website.

Survey

“Live From Exit 24” launched earlier this year as a way to expand OOIDA’s communication with members and to hear directly from drivers across the industry.

OOIDA is asking for truck drivers to fill out a survey to let the Association know how you are liking the show so far. The survey can be found here. LL

TA Folds of Honor
Mark Schremmer

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

