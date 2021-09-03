‘Live From Exit 24’ returns with CVSA discussion

The next “Live From Exit 24,” scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 8, will provide a discussion of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance.

Give us your thoughts by calling 317-67-OOIDA (317-676-6432) at 7 p.m. Central time on Sept. 8, to be a part of the next “Live From Exit 24.”

Listeners can tune in to the show on the “Live From Exit 24” website, OOIDA Facebook page, OOIDA’s YouTube channel, iHeartRadio and Apple Podcasts.

Every other Wednesday, “Live From Exit 24” – OOIDA’s live, hourlong internet talk show – brings listeners insightful discussions on the regulatory and legislative issues that matter to truckers.

Past episodes are archived on the show’s website.

Barry Fowler of Taxation Solutions Inc., joined host Mike Matousek and OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh on the Aug. 25 “Live From Exit 24” to talk taxes and OOIDA’s upcoming Truck to Success course.

“When we established Taxation Solutions, it was all about protecting the everyday taxpayer and protecting the families,” Fowler said. “If you owe them money, the IRS is probably the most vicious collection agency in the world. And they’re one of the largest. We established programs that actually protect taxpayers and work toward a final solution.”





In terms of the most common tax and bookkeeping issues, Fowler said one thing really stands out.

“I used to think it was totally random,” Fowler said. “In dealing with truckers, most of the time it’s they don’t have time to deal with the paperwork, or don’t want to take the time to deal with it. We have a program that puts all that together for them and makes it very simple.”

Being thorough and doing what’s best for their clients is what makes Taxation Solutions stand out in their industry.

“We ask for more information from our truckers than anyone has ever asked them for,” Fowler said. “It’s all about making sure everything we do is 100% correct. This is a family business and it’s all about the truckers. People don’t tell truckers thank you enough, and that’s what it’s all about.”

OOIDA’s Truck to Success course, featuring a presentation from Fowler, is scheduled for Oct. 26-28 in Blue Springs, Mo., and will offer such tax assistance and more.

“We encourage anyone interested in any aspect of the business to attend,” Pugh said. “Barry and his team are more than generous with their time. His presentation is always one of the most popular. You can’t say enough about the reaction we get and how much we appreciate him being there.”

For more information on trucking taxes visit TaxationSolutions.net or TruckerTaxTools.com.

‘Live From Exit 24’ survey

“Live From Exit 24” launched as a way to expand OOIDA’s communication with members and to hear directly from drivers across the industry.

OOIDA wants truck drivers to fill out a survey to let the Association know how they are liking the show so far. The survey can be found here. LL