Indiana carrier files for bankruptcy after FMCSA order

JCB Trucking Enterprises LLC (U.S. DOT 936585), Lafayette, Ind., has filed for bankruptcy protection from its creditors.

The Chapter 11 petition was filed March 18 with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Indiana. The company began business in 2001. The petition was signed by Michael C. Bloom.

A bankruptcy petition also was filed for an affiliated company, JKM Storage and Rentals LLC, Lafayette, on the same day.

Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration reports on its SAFER website that it ordered the JCB Trucking out of service on Feb. 18 for “denial of access.”

An inspection report dated Feb. 25 listed two driver out-of-service violations, for driving a commercial motor vehicle with a suspended CDL and driving a commercial vehicle while disqualified.

The company’s contract carrier authority was revoked because of a “safety suspension” on March 21.

Carrier violations listed over the past 24 months include six for speeding, three lane restrictions, and one each of not wearing a seat belt and using a cellphone while driving.

The FMCSA Safety Measurement System lists JCB Trucking having 13 vehicles and 16 drivers.

In the 24 months before March 30, 2022, the company’s vehicle out-of-service rate of 16.7% was less than the national average of 21.19%. Three vehicles in 18 inspections were placed out of service.

Its driver out-of-service rate for the same 24 months was also 16.7%, above the national average of 5.82%. Five drivers were placed out of service in 30 inspections.

There were two injury crashes listed for the time period and a noninjury crash.

Creditors

JCB Trucking’s largest unsecured creditor listed in a document filed with the petition is Lower Great Lakes Kenworth in South, Bend, Ind., for the amount of $197,230.

Next in line as far as the amount owed is M&K Truck Leasing, Byron Center, Mich., for $188,071.

Other unsecured creditors: Heritage Interactive Services, Indianapolis, for $97,480; American Express for $76,017; and Chase Ink Card for $68,286.

A profit and loss statement for JCB Trucking listed gross trucking income of just over $500,000 for January-February 2022. Total cost of goods sold was $244,625. Payroll expenses were $144,678, and total expenses were $210,947. LL

Other Land Line business news is available.