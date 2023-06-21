Independent truck stop expected to bring over 100 truck parking spaces to Nevada

Additional trucking parking is on its way to southern Nevada.

On June 20, DeSimone Gaming announced the development of the Eldorado Truck Stop and Travel Center in Henderson, Nev. Upon completion, the $25 million project is expected to create over 100 new truck parking spaces.

The company currently operates the Railroad Pass Travel Center, a truck stop with over 200 truck parking spaces located on the grounds of the Railroad Pass Hotel and Casino in Henderson, Nev. They say the new development – which is on the opposite side of Interstate 11, west of the casino – was “fueled by the need for additional capacity at the existing center.”

Plans for the new development feature a 12,000-square-foot travel center that will include showers, food and beverage options, fuel stations and truck washing facilities.

Additionally, “round-the-clock shuttle service” will be provided from the new location to the Railroad Pass Hotel and Casino, which features a host of other food and entertainment options. The company says drivers staying at the hotel – or playing in the casino – can earn free fuel and food credits.

“The center is either the first or last truck stop in southern Nevada for drivers heading north or south,” the company said in a statement.

Construction on the project is reportedly 75% complete. The new location is expected to open in August of this year. LL

