Highway Hero’s response: ‘It’s what we do’

March 7, 2022

Tom Berg

|

You don’t have to be a trained emergency responder to be a Goodyear Highway Hero, but it came in handy for professional driver Gerald “Andy” Wright, the latest hero named in the annual program.

Wright, 49, of Jacksonville, Ill., saw a smoking SUV alongside a road and knew exactly what to do. He beat back a fire in the engine compartment and pulled four people from the wreck.

“It was laying on its side in a ditch,” he recalled. “I used my fire extinguisher on the fire until it ran out, then broke out the sunroof and pulled the people out. … There was an older woman – a grandma – and her daughter, and her daughter’s two kids. The grandma had two broken ankles and one of the kids had a broken arm, I think. It seemed like a long time, but it was probably about five minutes.”

Gerald “Andy” Wright (left) accepts the 37th Goodyear Highway Hero Award
Gerald “Andy” Wright (left) accepts the 37th Goodyear Highway Hero Award from Gary Schroeder, executive director of Cooper Commercial at Goodyear. (Photo courtesy Goodyear)

The Ford Explorer had collided with another car and rolled onto its right side, so he why used a steel bar to break out the large sunroof. Wright pulled two women and two children from the SUV, when became engulfed in flames soon after.

Wright drives for Wausau Supply Co. of Schofield, Wis. He said he’s driven for 19 years during which he’s covered 2 million miles. He pulls a 53-foot curtain-sided flatbed delivering siding and other building supplies to home improvement stores. He runs regionally, usually within 200 miles of home, and is home every night.

Would he respond like that again?

“In a heartbeat,” he said. “I’m a volunteer emergency responder for the Alexander Fire Protection District in central Illinois. It’s my second job. This is what we do.”

Highway Hero is a program by Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. Since 1983, the Highway Hero Award has celebrated professional truck drivers who act selflessly for the good of others on the highways across North America.

Wright received $1,000 as well as custom prizes from Goodyear.

Wright was awarded the Highway Hero honor at a ceremony at the 2022 Technology & Maintenance Council conference in Orlando, Fla.

He was once one of three finalists. The other finalists:

  • Jami Meyers, who was driving on an interstate when she noticed a car in front of her swerved lanes and hit a barrier. Meyers exited her truck to investigate when she noticed the vehicle was slowly moving, and the car’s driver was on the ground in front of the car. Meyers entered the vehicle and put the car in reverse to ensure the man could be safely removed from the car’s path. Meyers then placed a coat on the man to keep him warm and stayed with him until emergency personnel arrived.
  • Phillip Hurte, who was driving through Lubbock, Texas, when he witnessed an SUV roll over. Hurte pressed on his brakes and pulled over to see if he could help. When Hurte approached the damaged vehicle, he noticed two adults and a young child inside. Hurte helped each family member exit safely and waited with them as first responders rushed to the scene.

As program finalists, Meyers and Hurte also will receive monetary prizes from Goodyear. LL

TruckTractorTrailer

Tom Berg worked his way through college by driving trucks. Since 1978, he’s been writing about trucks and trucking. He holds a Class A commercial driver’s license and drives trucks as part of story research. While semi-retired, Berg still writes about semis as a contributing editor at Land Line.

Related News

Make-A-Wish Mother’s Day Truck Convoy

Features

Make-A-Wish convoy returns to full strength

Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley plans its 33rd annual Mother’s Day Truck Convoy to help critically sick kids.

By Ryan Witkowski | March 02

Marty Ellis drives The Spirit, the OOIDA tour trailer

Features

Sunny Florida calls the driver of the OOIDA tour trailer

First the OOIDA tour trailer heads to Florida and then 2022’s first show and driving contest in Atlanta. Driver Marty Ellis says stop by.

By Chuck Robinson | March 02

Trucking writer Paul Abelson nominated for MATS Wall of Fame

Features

Longtime trucking writer nominated for Wall of Fame honor

With a career in trucking spanning over two decades, longtime Land Line writer Paul Abelson has been nominated to be on the MATS Wall of Fame.

By Ryan Witkowski | February 15

Averitt Express and its employees donate $1 million to St. Jude children's Research Hospital

Features

Truckers make million dollar donation to charity

For a third straight year, Averitt Express and its employees will donate over $1 million to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

By Ryan Witkowski | February 03