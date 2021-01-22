The issue of high driver turnover will be a focus of discussion on the Jan. 27 episode of “Live From Exit 24.”

Host Mike Matousek will be joined by OOIDA President Todd Spencer and OOIDA research analyst Andrew King. In addition to driver churn, the trio will touch on heavier weights and longer lengths for trucks, which has mostly been a state-by-state issue but will be approached from a national perspective.



OOIDA’s internet talk show is scheduled for 11 a.m. Central every other Wednesday. Truck drivers are encouraged to call in with a question or comment to the hourlong, audio-only show. To be a part of the upcoming episode, call 317-67-OOIDA (317-676-6432) at 11 a.m. Central time on Jan. 27.

Listeners can tune in to the show on the “Live From Exit 24” website, OOIDA Facebook page or on OOIDA’s YouTube channel.

Past episodes of “Live From Exit 24” are archived on the show’s website.

During the Jan. 13 episode, overtime exemption in the Fair Labor Standards Act was thoroughly detailed.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh and members of the Association’s government affairs team explained how repealing the exemption would benefit owner-operators as well as employee drivers.

Survey

“Live From Exit 24” launched last year as a way to expand OOIDA’s communication with members and to hear directly from drivers across the industry.

OOIDA is asking for truck drivers to fill out a survey to let the Association know how you are liking the show so far. The survey can be found here. LL