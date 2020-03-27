Good news keeps on rollin’ – just like the truckers

It’s not quite the Road to Shambala yet but there continue to be lights shining that can only be described as more good news for those still grinding it out there on the highway.

More access to hot food



Shane Miller, owner of Sinclair’s Restaurant in Blue Springs, Mo., reached out to OOIDA this week to offer pick-up or curbside service to commercial drivers.

With other businesses closed in the strip mall where they are located, there is currently room for temporary commercial parking on three sides of the building. That is good news for truckers. Miller asks that drivers simply use the online ordering capability, designate curbside or pick-up. If you choose to have curbside pick-up, please include a description of your truck so they can bring your hot meal out to you.

Carry-out option is still available, and restrooms are open for customer use.

San Paso Truck Stop, located just north of Paso Robles in California wine country, has teamed up with Melton Technologies to provide drivers with free breakfast bags. The bags include a breakfast burrito, hot coffee, and a thank you card from Melton Technologies and the truck stop.

And if you’re in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado or Utah, where the Rib & Chop House has locations, feel free to treat yourself to some surf and turf take-out. Again, the restaurant lists locations and has ordering capability online. They have short-term (no overnight) parking and are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

They’ve been open for 45 years and they intend to stay that way.

Sapp Brothers Travel Centers (multiple locations) announced that effective immediately, there will be no charge for overnight commercial vehicle parking.

All locations remain open. Sapp’s vows to keep their restaurants open “as long as the government allows.” Showers, fuel pumps and convenience store remains open to serve professional drivers, and will continue to remain open at all locations until further notice.

So this is different.

Oklahoma City, Okla., based Western Flyer Express announced their CEO Randy Timms has “stepped away from his desk at headquarters in Oklahoma City and stepped into the driver’s seat of a WFX Peterbilt alonside his team of 1,000 WFX drivers and contractors to serve the nation in an unprecedented time of need.”

In an email sent to Land Line, WFX media contact Cole Good (completely a coincidence the news contact is named “Good,” but cool nonetheless) reports that “Timms has completed over 3,500 miles since Saturday (March 21) delivering groceries to out-of-stock grocery stores all over Oklahoma.”

Roll on 18 wheelers. And be safe out there.

