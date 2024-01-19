Free Mid-America Trucking Show registration now open

January 19, 2024

SJ Munoz

|

It may not seem like it, but the Mid-America Trucking Show is right at two months away. And now is the time to register for free to attend the big event.

MATS is scheduled for March 21-23, with nearly 900 exhibitors and more than 55,000 attendees expected for its 52nd show.

The PKY Truck Beauty Championship will be held for the 33rd consecutive year at MATS, while educational talks, ride-and-drives and a concert also are among the events scheduled this year.

Organizers have said they’re still looking for speakers on a range of subject matter including equipment, government regulations, operations, maintenance, technology and more. Those interested in becoming a speaker should submit the online form on the truck show’s website.

“MATS is the one event on the industry calendar that brings the entire industry together face-to-face to see the latest innovations and collaborate to define the future of trucking,” said Toby Young, MATS president. “MATS is the best opportunity for more than tens of thousands of trucking professionals to experience hands-on demonstrations and find solutions to improve their businesses.”

Free early bird registration ends Feb. 28. To learn more or register, go to TruckingShow.com. LL

Find more trucking news at LandLine.media.

