Four finalists named in Transition Trucking contest

September 29, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

Four military veterans have been named finalists in the “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” competition.

The Transition Trucking competition is intended to recognize the top drivers who have made the successful transition from active duty to driving for a commercial fleet.

The winner selected from the four finalists will get a new Kenworth T680 with a Paccar powertrain with an MX-13 engine, 12-speed automated transmission, and 40K tandem axles. It also is equipped with a 76-inch sleeper with the Kenworth Driver’s Studio premium package.

Transition Trucking grand prize, a new Kenworth T680
The winner of the Transition Trucking contest will get a Kenworth T680 with a Paccar powertrain with a 76-inch sleeper. (Photo courtesy Kenworth Trucks)

This is the fifth consecutive year that Kenworth has partnered with the Fastport Trucking Track Mentoring Program and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes Program to sponsor the competition.

The winner will be announced in December during a ceremony at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C.

The top four Transition Trucking drivers, listed with their military branch of service and current truck fleet:

Ivan Hernandez, a U.S. Army veteran driving for Omaha, Neb.-based Werner Enterprises.
Ivan Hernandez, a U.S. Army veteran driving for Omaha, Neb.-based Werner Enterprises. (Photos courtesy Kenworth Trucks)

 

Gail Losee, a U.S. Army veteran driving for Dallas-based Stevens Transport.
Gail Losee, a U.S. Army veteran driving for Dallas-based Stevens Transport.

 

Shaun Mason, a U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army veteran driving for Springfield, Mo.-based Prime Inc.
Shaun Mason, a U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Army veteran driving for Springfield, Mo.-based Prime Inc.

 

Ray Miller, a U.S. Army veteran driving for Stevens Transport.
Ray Miller, a U.S. Army veteran driving for Stevens Transport.

 

Drivers were nominated by trucking companies that have made a hiring commitment and pledge to hire veterans on TruckingTrack.org, members of the National Association of Publicly Funded Truck Driving Schools, and Commercial Vehicle Training Association-member schools.

The four finalists were selected from a field of 10 semifinalists. The other truck drivers who were part of the top 10:

  • Patrick Blevins, a U.S. Air Force veteran driving for Catoosa, Okla.-based Melton Truck Lines.
  • Matthew Fowler, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran driving for Greensboro, N.C.-based Epes Transportation.
  • Marcia Luchenbill, a U.S. Army veteran driving for Phoenix-based Knight Transportation.
  • John Shepard, a U.S. Army veteran driving for Marshfield, Wis.-based Roehl Transport.
  • Kyle Smith, a U.S. Air Force veteran driving for Cookeville, Tenn.-based Averitt Express.
  • Wade Wanner, a U.S. Navy veteran driving for Chattanooga, Tenn.-based U.S. Xpress.

The 2019 Transition Trucking award went to Joseph H. Campbell Jr., a driver for the flatbed division of Roehl Transport, Marshfield, Wis. He is a U.S. Marines and U.S. Army veteran.

The 2018 Transition Trucking award went to Gregg Softy, a driver for Stevens Transport and a veteran of the U.S. Army. LL

BorgWarner

Related News

Volvo Recall

Equipment

Volvo recalls more than 15,000 trucks over brake issue

Thousands of Volvo trucks are being recalled for an issue dealing with brake pedal plates, according to NHTSA recall documents.

By Tyson Fisher | September 23

FMCSA grants exemption request for digital mirror system

Equipment

FMCSA grants exemption request for digital mirror system

FMCSA approved an exemption to allow motor carriers to operate with a digital mirror system as an alternative to two rear-vision mirrors.

By Mark Schremmer | September 16

Recall Peterbilt, Kenworth trucks

Equipment

Paccar recalls more than 1,000 Kenworth, Peterbilt trucks for axle issues

A recall over an axle assembly issue affects nearly 1,100 Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks model year 2020-21, according to NHTSA.

By Tyson Fisher | September 10

Clean-emission electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell tech

Equipment

Developments in electric vehicles, hydrogen power

Companies are making progress in developing commercial electric vehicles and other low-emission alternatives, such as hydrogen and fuel cell tech.

By Land Line Staff | August 26