FMCSA proposes new UCR fees for 2023

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is proposing reduced Unified Carrier Registration fees for the 2023 registration year.

In a notice of proposed rulemaking that is scheduled to publish in the Federal Register on Monday, Jan. 24, FMCSA is proposing fees that would be reduced below the 2022 UCR fees by about 27%.

The reduction in annual registration fees would be between $16 and $15,350 per entity, depending on the number of vehicles owned or operated by the affected entities, FMCSA wrote.

“The UCR Board has estimated future period collections using an average of the collections of the past three closed years,” the agency wrote in the notice. “It also considered that there has been no change to the administrative authorized allowance since 2020 and recommended a modest increase in the allowance.”

The UCR is an annual permit that most motor carriers must pay if they have an active U.S. DOT number regardless whether they are using that DOT number or not and it is marked interstate, says OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department.

The proposed UCR fees for 2023:



Fleet size Fee 0-2 $43 3-5 $129 6-20 $256 21-100 $894 101-1,000 $4,263 1,001 and above $41,627

UCR fees for 2022:



Fleet size Fee 0-2 $59 3-5 $176 6-20 $351 21-100 $1,224 101-1,000 $5,835 1,001 and above $56,977

Once the notice is published in the Federal Register, there will be a 30-day public comment period. Those who wish to comment can go to the Regulations.gov website and enter docket No. FMCSA-2022-0001.

Enforcement of the 2022 UCR fees began Jan. 1

All states are required to enforce UCR requirements whether or not a state participates in it. There are 41 states that participate. Those that do not participate are Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, Oregon and Vermont.

The UCR applies to all motor carriers and entities that are required to register with the Federal Motor Safety Administration, including those based in Canada and Mexico.

Any driver or small-business trucking operation with questions regarding how to file the UCR are encouraged to contact OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department. Call the OOIDA switchboard at 816-229-5791, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central on Monday through Friday.

Here is a primer on UCR provided by the OOIDA Foundation. LL