UCR fees are due Jan. 1

Enforcement for the 2022 Unified Carrier Registration year begins Jan. 1.

Registration for 2022 opened on Oct. 1. Fees for 2022 are the same as for the previous year.

The UCR is an annual permit that most motor carriers must pay if they have an active U.S. DOT number regardless whether they are using that DOT number or not and it is marked interstate, says OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department.

The 2022 UCR fees:

Fleet size Fee 0-2 $59 3-5 $176 6-20 351 21-100 $1,224 101-1,000 $5,835 1,001 and above $56,977

UCR enforcement typically begins Jan. 1 each year.

All states are required to enforce UCR requirements whether or not a state participates in it. There are 41 states that participate. Those that do not participate are Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, Oregon and Vermont.



The UCR applies to all motor carriers and entities that are required to register with the Federal Motor Safety Administration, including those based in Canada and Mexico.

Any driver or small business trucking operation with questions regarding how to file the UCR are encouraged to contact OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department. Call the OOIDA switchboard at 816-229-5791, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Central on Monday through Friday.

Here is a primer on UCR provided by the OOIDA Foundation.

Here is the official handbook from the Unified Carrier Registration Plan website.

OOIDA’s Compliance Connection is a program that helps motor carriers be compliant with not only UCR but also driver files, vehicle maintenance, and other record-keeping programs. Compliance Connection offers a user friendly system with 24/7 access to your files. LL