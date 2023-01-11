FMCSA implements retesting requirements for medical examiners

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will begin requiring all of its certified medical examiners to pass a recertification test every 10 years.

In a notice published in the Federal Register on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the agency announced that it is implementing a regulatory requirement for medical examiners on the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners. The examiners must maintain their certification by completing refresher training. Certified medical examiners, who conduct U.S. DOT physicals on commercial motor vehicle drivers, must undergo training every five years and pass a recertification test 10 years after being certified.

“The five-year refresher training has been implemented, and FMCSA is now proceeding with the 10-year training and testing,” the agency wrote.

The mandatory training and recertification test will be provided by approved organizations in the same manner as the initial certified medical examiner training and test.

FMCSA’s certified medical examiners have been eligible to take the 10-year recertification test since Jan. 1.

“To ensure that all medical examiners have a full year to complete the required 10-year refresher training and pass the recertification test, medical examiners whose National Registry certification expires in 2023 will have until Dec. 31, 2023, to complete the 10-year refresher training and pass the recertification test,” the agency wrote. “FMCSA will not take action against affected medical examiners provided that they complete the training and pass the recertification test as specified in this notice.”

History

In 2012, FMCSA issued a final rule establishing the National Registry of Certified Medical Examiners.

The goal of the registry to make sure medical examiners “can effectively determine if interstate commercial motor vehicle drivers meet FMCSA’s physical qualification standards.”

Several steps are required for a medical examiner to be eligible for the registry: