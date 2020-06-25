FMCSA extends CDL test examiner waiver until Sept. 30

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced this week that its waiver for states regarding third-party CDL skills test examiners was extended for three months. The waiver, which was first issued in April, was scheduled to expire on June 30.

The waiver is in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to “greater-than-normal employee absences or closed offices of their state driver licensing agencies.”

“FMCSA waives the commercial driver’s license knowledge test examiner training requirements for certain third-party CDL skills test examiners,” the notice stated. “This waiver allows state-authorized third-party skills test examiners who have maintained a valid CDL test examiner certification and have previously completed a CDL skills test examiner training course that satisfies the (regulation’s) requirements to administer the CDL knowledge test without completing a CDL knowledge test training course.”

Waiver extended until Sept. 30

The extension of the waiver will remain in effect until Sept. 30 unless President Donald Trump revokes the Declaration of National Emergency before then.

“FMCSA finds that granting the waiver is in the public interest because CDL and commercial learner’s permit holders play a critical role in delivering necessary passengers and property, including shipments of essential supplies, in response to the COVID-19 public health emergency,” the notice stated.

“The continued availability of CDL knowledge testing will help maintain an adequate and sustained supply of trained commercial motor vehicle drivers to deliver essential supplies and persons across state lines to not only address the public health emergency but also support economic recovery.”

The waiver does not apply to third-party CDL test examiners who have not maintained their certification nor to those who had not completed a CDL test examiners training course before April 9.

FMCSA said the waiver will not negatively impact safety because those who had taken a CDL skills test examiner training course would have already received training on two of the three required units of instruction.

“In addition, this waiver will not negatively impact safety, because the CDL knowledge tests are easier to administer than the skills tests,” FMCSA wrote. “The CDL knowledge test examiner has minimal direct involvement in administering the tests. The knowledge tests require the administration of written multiple-choice tests and approximately four hours of CDL test examiner training.”