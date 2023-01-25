FleetPride makes another Florida acquisition

FleetPride Inc. continues to expand its network, with its most recent acquisition of Ocala, Fla.-based TML Truck & Trailer Repair.

“We are very excited about the acquisition of TML Truck & Trailer Repair,” Mike Harris, heavy-duty truck parts and service company FleetPride senior vice president of sales and operations, said in a statement. “Todd Lewis and the team are well known as trusted partners who focus on quality service while providing a great customer experience. We look forward to being able to continue that tradition as we grow that market for all our customers.”

TML Truck & Trailer Repair opened in 2012 and offers a full-service shop for heavy-duty trucks and equipment.

Its central location within the region enhanced the company’s appeal to FleetPride, said a news release.

“FleetPride shares our passion for delivering value and continually creating personal and professional opportunities for our team,” said Todd Lewis, owner of TML Truck & Trailer Repair.

Last year, FleetPride made acquisitions in Florida, Idaho, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah as it focused on further extending the company’s position in the heavy-duty aftermarket.

Based in Irving, Texas, FleetPride is comprised of a network of more than 300 locations, including over 80 service centers and five distribution centers.

FleetPride is the nation’s largest distributor of truck and trail parts and service in the independent heavy-duty aftermarket, according to the company’s website. LL

More Land Line business coverage.