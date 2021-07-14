Fighting for Truckers website gets upgraded look, more features

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association it making it easier than ever for truckers to connect with lawmakers.

OOIDA launched an updated version of its Fighting for Truckers website on Wednesday, July 14.

One new feature enables members to click on a link and quickly send a letter urging their senators to reject the anti-trucking highway bill recently passed by the House – and more specifically a proposed $2 million insurance mandate.

Jay Grimes, OOIDA’s director of federal affairs, said the new Fighting for Truckers website is designed to be as easy as possible.

“Truckers really are the best advocates to explain why we need better policy solutions from our elected officials – whether it’s more truck parking, hours-of-service reform, or eliminating unnecessary and costly mandates,” he said. “The new FightingForTruckers.com will help truckers engage their lawmakers by automatically matching them with their members of Congress so they can easily send letters or make calls in just a couple of clicks.”

New features to the Fighting for Truckers site include:

Issue Campaigns – The site will feature timely issue campaigns where truckers can send letters and or make calls on important topics being discussed in Washington. Currently, there are campaigns supporting HR2187, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, opposing minimum insurance and increases, and preventing the implementation of truck-only vehicle miles traveled taxes. Truckers can also write their lawmakers on any issue that impacts a small-business trucker.

Trucking Legislation Center – Here’s where you can find a list of all the trucking legislation that has been introduced in Congress. The legislation is organized by issue and provides bill numbers, a brief summary of the legislation, and OOIDA’s position on the topic.

Enhanced Mobile Viewing – The new site is more user-friendly, especially when navigating on a phone. The improved mobile features will make it easier for truckers to see the latest news and engage their lawmakers straight from their mobile device.

“We know OOIDA members aren’t shy about sharing their opinions,” Grimes said. “It’s critical that politicians in Washington and across the country hear from professional drivers about how different proposals will impact America’s small-business truckers especially with so much activity on the Highway Bill and a potential infrastructure package this year.”

Stay updated

OOIDA sends out important legislative, regulatory, and industry updates via email. This is also how truckers can receive “OOIDA Calls to Action” – urgent alerts when lawmakers need to hear directly from their constituents. If you do not currently receive these notifications, you can sign-up here. All you need to provide is your email address and ZIP code. LL