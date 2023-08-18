Feds waive hazmat regs for carriers assisting in disaster relief during Hawaii wildfires

August 18, 2023

Ryan Witkowski

|

An emergency waiver order has been issued for carriers transporting hazardous materials in Hawaii during the current disaster situation.

On Aug. 14, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued an emergency waiver order regarding hazardous materials regulations for qualifying carriers operating in the state.

According to CNN, the Hawaii wildfires that started on Aug. 8 have killed at least 111 people, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years.

“Given the continuing impacts caused by the Hawaii wildfires, PHMSA’s Associate Administrator has determined that regulatory relief is in the public interest and necessary to ensure the safe transportation in commerce of hazardous material while the Environmental Protection Agency and United States Coast Guard execute their recovery and cleanup efforts in the State of Hawaii,” the order states.

Also according to the order, waivers will be granted to “persons conducting operations under the direction of the EPA and USCG within the emergency areas of the Hawaii Wildfires in the State of Hawaii.”

The agency says that under the emergency relief, non-radioactive hazardous materials can be transported to staging areas within 50 miles of the point of origin using “alternative safety requirements” enforced by the EPA and USGC. The emergency waiver order will remain in effect for 60 days.

Hawaii wildfires declared major disaster

On Aug. 10, President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration in response to the Hawaii wildfires. With that action, federal funding became available to provide assistance for affected individuals in the state.

“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” the White House said in a statement.

Additionally, federal funds are being made available to state and local governments, along with certain private nonprofit organizations, for “debris removal and emergency protective measures” in both Maui County and Hawaii County. LL

More Land Line news.

Related News

LEFT LANE

Hawaii

Left lane rules on the menu in two states

State legislatures are starting their annual sessions, and two states have introduced bills that would tighten left lane rules for trucks.

By Mark Reddig | January 11

speed limiters

Federal

Bill to stop speed limiters picks up two more co-sponsors

Two more lawmakers have expressed support for a bill that would stop FMCSA from mandating speed limiters on commercial motor vehicles.

By Mark Schremmer | August 18

Broker transparency

Federal

OOIDA maintains bid for broker transparency

The time is now for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to do something about the lack of broker transparency, OOIDA says.

By Mark Schremmer | August 17

hazmat

Federal

Feds seek input on FAQs regarding hazmat regulations

A federal agency aims to increase awareness when it comes to common questions with hazmat regulations. Here’s a few of the questions they’re addressing.

By Ryan Witkowski | August 17