Feds waive hazmat regs for carriers assisting in disaster relief during Hawaii wildfires

An emergency waiver order has been issued for carriers transporting hazardous materials in Hawaii during the current disaster situation.

On Aug. 14, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration issued an emergency waiver order regarding hazardous materials regulations for qualifying carriers operating in the state.

According to CNN, the Hawaii wildfires that started on Aug. 8 have killed at least 111 people, making it the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than 100 years.

“Given the continuing impacts caused by the Hawaii wildfires, PHMSA’s Associate Administrator has determined that regulatory relief is in the public interest and necessary to ensure the safe transportation in commerce of hazardous material while the Environmental Protection Agency and United States Coast Guard execute their recovery and cleanup efforts in the State of Hawaii,” the order states.

Also according to the order, waivers will be granted to “persons conducting operations under the direction of the EPA and USCG within the emergency areas of the Hawaii Wildfires in the State of Hawaii.”

The agency says that under the emergency relief, non-radioactive hazardous materials can be transported to staging areas within 50 miles of the point of origin using “alternative safety requirements” enforced by the EPA and USGC. The emergency waiver order will remain in effect for 60 days.

Hawaii wildfires declared major disaster

On Aug. 10, President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration in response to the Hawaii wildfires. With that action, federal funding became available to provide assistance for affected individuals in the state.

“Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster,” the White House said in a statement.

Additionally, federal funds are being made available to state and local governments, along with certain private nonprofit organizations, for “debris removal and emergency protective measures” in both Maui County and Hawaii County. LL