Feb. 1 is the deadline for the OOIDA scholarship

The clock is ticking for dependents of OOIDA members seeking higher education to apply for an OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship. They have through the end of January.

Nearly $400,000 in scholarships have been awarded since the OOIDA Mary Johnston Scholarship program was established in 1998.

All required materials from applicants must be postmarked no later than Feb. 1. Required materials include a 500-word essay and the applicant’s transcript from a high school or institution of higher learning

Application information is available at OOIDA.com.

The OOIDA Scholarship Advisory Committee will hold a blind evaluation to select winners, who will be notified by letter after OOIDA’s spring board meeting.

As part of the program, one $2,000 scholarship and four $1,000 scholarships are awarded. The funds will be transferred directly to the student’s selected institution and can be renewed for a total of four years. Completion of a renewal form is required to renew the scholarship and will be mailed to scholarship winners each year. An alternate also will be selected.

Scholarship funds can be used for tuition or legitimate school-related expenses. Following verification of enrollment, OOIDA will deposit the funds directly into the student’s account at the institution of their choice.

OOIDA members, corporate sponsors, Land Line Magazine and Owner-Operator Services Inc. are among the program contributors. To join the growing list of sponsors contact Andrew_King@OOIDA.com or send tax-deductible donations to:

OOIDA Foundation Inc. 1 NW OOIDA Drive Grain Valley, MO 64029

In 2021, Jewell Cox, daughter of senior member Tony Cox of Elk Horn, Ky., was the winner of the $2,000 scholarship. Colten Ballard, Jayden Hensley, Garrett Bennett and Kaden de Jong each received $1,000 scholarships. LL