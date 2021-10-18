Cummins announces development of natural gas engine for big trucks

Cummins plans to produce a 15-liter natural gas engine for heavy-duty trucks.

The engine is part of the company’s plan to work toward zero-emission trucks.

The engine is expected to offer ratings up to 500 horsepower and 1,850 lb-ft of torque, according to a company news release. It is expected to weigh 500 pounds less than comparable 15-liter diesel engines on the market while not requiring selective catalytic reduction to meet 2024 California or Environmental Protection Agency emission standards.

The natural gas engine is an integral part of the strategy for Columbus, Ind.-based Cummins reduce the greenhouse gas and air quality effects of its products, according to the news release.

The strategy focuses on new powertrains, including advanced diesel, natural gas, hydrogen engines, hybrids, battery electric, and fuel cell in addition to increased use of low carbon fuels and renewable electricity and related infrastructure.

The expanding product lineup will help achieve Cummins’ Planet 2050 environmental goals, which include lowering emissions from newly sold products by 30% by 2030 and reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, in alignment with the Paris Climate Accord targets.

“Cummins continues to expand our portfolio of power solutions options so customers can meet their business goals and operational objectives, while also meeting emissions standards and achieving their sustainability goals,” Srikanth Padmanabhan, president of Cummins’ Engine Business Division, said in the news release.

The 15-liter platform for heavy-duty trucks is also the basis for the recently announced hydrogen-fueled internal combustion engine that Cummins is developing. Cummins announced in July that testing had begun on it.

The 15-liter natural gas engine can be paired with a Cummins Eaton Automated Transmission Technologies Endurant HD transmission and Cummins fuel delivery system, ensuring a purpose-built and fully integrated natural gas powertrain. Other transmission pairings will be available at launch for specialized applications.

The company reports that initial interest in the 15-liter natural gas powertrain has been strong.

When powered with renewable natural gas, using methane collected from organic waste as the primary fuel source, the system can be credited with a neutral to negative carbon index, resulting in net greenhouse gas emissions at or below zero, the company said.

For the first time last year, the energy-weighted carbon intensity value of California’s natural gas vehicle fuel portfolio in the Low Carbon Fuel Standard program was below zero. LL

