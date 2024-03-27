Cross-border freight back up in January

March 27, 2024

Tyson Fisher

|

After a small dip in December, cross-border freight hauled by trucks went back up in January.

According to the latest numbers from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, truck freight valued at more than $79 billion was hauled across the borders in January. That was an increase of nearly 9% from December and represented an increase of more than 2% compared to January 2023.

January’s rise in cross-border freight continued an upward trend that began at the end of 2020. Since November 2020, trucking freight hauled across the borders experienced a year-to-year drop only twice: February 2021 and December 2023.

Cross-border freight hauled by trucks across the U.S. northern border rose by more than 1% compared to January 2023. At the southern border, the value of freight decreased by 3%.

The top three truck commodities at the northern border were computers/parts ($5.7 billion, up 1.8%), vehicles/parts ($4.9 billion, up 2.2%) and electrical machinery ($2.3 billion, up 2.2%). At the Mexican border, top commodities included electrical machinery ($10.3 billion, up 3.4%), computers/parts ($9.4 billion, up 4.5%) and vehicles/parts ($6.3 billion, up 0.6%).

By weight, cross-border freight hauled by trucks went up by 0.5% compared to the previous year and increased by 15% compared to December. Year-to-year, North American truck freight by weight has increased only four times since July 2022.

Top Canadian commodities for trucking by weight included wood (up 3%), iron/steel (up 12.5%) and vehicles (up 6%). In Mexico, the top three commodities were edible vegetables/roots (down 6%), vehicles (down 2%) and edible fruits/nuts (down 3%).

Accounting for all modes of transportation, the total value of cross-border freight reached more than $124 billion in January. That was a decrease of more than 1% compared to the previous year but a gain of more than 2% compared to the previous month.

January’s year-to-year decline continued a downward trend that began in March 2023. In 2023, cross-border freight dropped in eight months, including a seven-month streak that started in March. Prior to that, North American freight saw a two-year growth streak.

Canadian freight was down 3.5% compared to the previous year, whereas Mexican freight rose by 1%.

By weight, freight crossing the borders went up by nearly 3% compared to January 2023 and increased by more than 3% compared to December.

All modes of freight transportation except trucking experienced a drop in freight by value in January compared to the previous year, with airfreight down 14%, pipeline down 7%, rail down 7% and vessel freight down 4%. LL

Related News

Driver of the Year

News

OOIDA life member earns trucking group’s Driver of the Year award

Trucking group’s annual Driver of the Year award gets split three ways. Meet the truckers who took home the honor.

By Land Line Staff | March 27

Key Bridge

News

Detours updated after Key Bridge collapse

A traffic update following Tuesday’s collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge has been released by the Maryland Transportation Authority.

By Land Line Staff | March 27

H-2B

News

Company in business for a few months denied application for H-2B truckers

Despite being in operation for only three months, a company felt the need to hire foreign truckers through the H-2B program.

By Tyson Fisher | March 27

CDL

News

CDL changes would hinder safety, truckers say

Hundreds of truck drivers have spoken out against proposed changes to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s CDL requirements.

By Mark Schremmer | March 27

Tyson Fisher joined Land Line Magazine in March 2014. An award-winning journalist and tireless researcher, his news reports, features and blogs bring depth to our editorial content, backed with solid detail. Tyson is a lifelong Kansas Citian.