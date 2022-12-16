Contract Transport Services donates bikes to kids in need

Green Bay, Wis.-based Contract Transport Services has continued a holiday tradition to helping families in need. Company employees purchased 35 bikes that were given to children in need this holiday season.

It is a program started about eight years ago, said Curt Reitz, president of Contract Transport Services. The trucking company partners with nonprofit organizations Pals for Brown County and Foundations Foster Care to facilitate the donations. Reitz said he and his staff were familiar with the charity programs. For a while, he served on the board of Foundations Foster Care. Also, a Contract Transport Services employee

In addition to providing bicycles to children in foster care, Reitz said Contract Transport Services also has an Adopt a Family program.

“This year we adopted two families of 10 each where we buy needed supplies and gifts for the age-appropriate kids and adults,” he said.

His company has two categories of charitable donations: helping kids and military veterans, he said.

“We also serve our veterans through the Northeast Wisconsin Officers Club, which distributes to five local veterans charities, Reitz said.



Contract Transport Services began in 1985 as a single-truck operation doing cartage work for paper mills in the Green Bay area. The company reports that it has a fleet of more than 150 trucks and a large trailer pool, which it says allows for more drop and hook business at the shipper and consignee. Piedmont, S.C.-based Warehouse Services Inc. purchased Contract Transport Services in September 2013. LL

