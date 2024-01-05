Connecticut DOT releases guidelines for traffic enforcement devices

The use of automated traffic enforcement safety devices by Connecticut municipalities has been permitted since Oct. 1.

According to that legislation, red-light and speed cameras can now be utilized in certain areas within Connecticut municipalities.

However, Public Act 23-116 does not mandate municipalities to install these devices. Municipalities can opt in with a vote of their legislative body.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation recently made the guidelines available for those municipalities that choose to utilize these devices.

“The CTDOT team worked over the last several months in partnership with community partners and elected officials creating guidance for municipalities that has all the information and resources necessary to ensure automated traffic enforcement safety devices are used appropriately.” Garrett Eucalitto, Connecticut Department of Transportation commissioner, said in a statement.

The DOT said the law requires guidance to be consistent with “the goals of installing traffic enforcement safety devices in locations where they are likely to improve traffic safety and ensuring that the distribution of the devices throughout the municipality is equitable.”

The guidance covers location selection, submission and approval, reporting and more. It also includes images of the required “photo enforced” signage below a speed limit sign and at a traffic control signal.

Making this information available allows Connecticut towns and cities to begin submitting applications for approval.

In addition to the guidelines, the DOT also has related tools and resources available on its website.

Among these is a “frequently asked questions” section covering everything from “What is an automated traffic enforcement safety device?” to “How will the revenue generated by fines be used?”

The website notes that for the first 30 days, the automatic traffic enforcement safety devices are operational, a written warning will be issued for owners of vehicles caught running a red light or cited for speeding.

After that, the fine cannot exceed $50 for a first offense or $75 for second and subsequent offenses.

A copy of the guidelines for the use of the safety devices is available here. LL

