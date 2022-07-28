Commercial Chaos for a Cure efforts exceed goal

The ninth annual Commercial Chaos for a Cure was held in Sanborn, Iowa, to raise money for the June E. Nylen Cancer Center in Sioux City, Iowa.

This year’s event, taking place next to Yesterday’s Memories & Truck Museum, was another success despite a slight dip in participation, said Paul Schelling, president of Commercial Chaos for a Cure.

“We kind of expected our numbers to be down a little bit this year with all that’s going on … and everyone isn’t totally comfortable with the economy,” Schelling said. “Over the years we have grown, but our biggest weapon is still word of mouth advertising. It’s cool to see how many people come out and are like-minded in their wanting to give back to such a good cause. It’s safe to say we raised around $40,000.”

The final donation amount was still being calculated when Land Line spoke to Schelling, but that $40,000 exceeded a goal of $37,000 that was set on the Commercial Chaos for a Cure Facebook page.

A poker run (which was how this event got its start), semitruck and tractor pulls, an engine brake contest, fireworks, truck light show, and freewill donation lunch were among the entertainment offerings.

“We try to hit all aspects and keep everybody interested and engaged,” Schelling said. “Sanborn has been great for growing the truck and tractor pulls. A lot of time the kids don’t get the chance to ride in the trucks with their dads because they may have to be away from home and out on the road. The poker run offers a great dynamic for families, while the meals are a great time for fellowship. People know this event is going to be a good time.”

The volunteers, sponsors and participants cannot be thanked enough for their time and resources in helping this event prosper, said Schelling.

“There’s not a lot of bang for their buck, but they continue to come out for a good cause,” Schelling said. “There’s not a lot in it for them other than a feeling of giving.”

OOIDA tour trailer driver Marty Ellis spent the weekend in Sanborn and left an impression on Schelling in particular. Ellis snapped the photos in this image carousel.

“Marty is an awesome dude,” Schelling said. “I didn’t have as much time as I would have liked to talk to him due to my responsibilities with the show. He’s a great guy and really involved in causes like this.”

Ellis and The Spirit will next be at the TopGun LargeCar Shootout in Rantoul, Ill. LL