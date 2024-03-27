CDL changes would hinder safety, truckers say

Hundreds of truck drivers have spoken out against proposed changes to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s CDL requirements.

In February, FMCSA published a notice of proposed rulemaking aimed at increasing flexibility of state driver licensing agencies and applicants. The agency will accept comments through April 2.

As of Wednesday, March 27, more than 430 comments had been submitted to Regulations.gov. Many of the comments came from truck drivers opposed to any attempts at lowering the standards required to acquire a CDL.

“I’ve been driving for the last four years, and I don’t think it’s a good move,” Darwyn Williams wrote. “Our families drive on these roads every day, and (less)-skilled drivers would make it more dangerous on every highway in the world. The new drivers lack discipline and knowing the importance of the profession. It’s not just about getting out here and making money. It’s about being aware, defensive driving, protecting yourself and others from fatal situations. I say no to this change!”

FMCSA’s proposed changes include:

Giving applicants the option to take a CDL skills test in a state that isn’t their home state

Allowing commercial learner’s permit holders who have passed the CDL skills test to operate commercial motor vehicles on public roads, without a qualified CDL holder in the passenger seat

Removing the requirement that an applicant wait at least 14 days to take the CDL skills test following the initial issuance of a commercial learner’s permit

Requiring third-party knowledge examiners be subject to the training, certification and record-check standards currently applicable to state knowledge examiners

Many truck drivers said the changes would be a detriment to highway safety.

“I thought the FMCSA had the job of making things safer on our nation’s roads? The proposed rules change will only make things less safe and more dangerous,” Deshay Mcclinchy wrote. “People want to pick and choose testing states because they can’t maneuver the truck per some state tests. Having a skilled CDL driver in (the) truck with a trainee is crucial to safety.”

Mcclinchy also provided an example of how important a trainer can be at the beginning of a trucker’s career.

“One Canadian man in my school died in Kansas on (his) first trip out because his trainer went to sleep in (the) sleeper while the student was driving and the student didn’t know how to recognize he was getting sleepy,” he wrote. “My trainer stayed up with me and trained me. Taught me to know my body, recognize tiredness, look at all signs, (not to) tailgate and that speed limits are not always appropriate for big trucks, etc. My trainer gave the company a good understanding that he is a trainer, not a full-blown team truck operation. My record speaks for itself … Safety first, not company profits.”

How to comment

Comments on FMCSA’s proposal can be submitted by clicking here or by going to Regulations.gov and entering Docket No. FMCSA-2023-0115. LL