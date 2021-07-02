CargoNet warns of heightened cargo theft risk on Fourth of July

CargoNet is extending warnings about significant cargo theft risk for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.

“Cargo thieves will seek to exploit extended business closures this upcoming holiday to steal more cargo,” the company warned in an industry bulletin this week.

Noteworthy cargo thefts from previous July Fourth holidays include a $2 million shipment of perfume from Hillsborough Township, N.J.; $444,000 in power cables from Long Beach, Calif.; and $328,321 in toys from Trevor, Wis., the company found.

CargoNet reviewed theft data between July 1 and July 7 for the previous five years. According to that analysis, there were a total of 127 theft events reported, an average of 25 per year. The average stolen shipment was worth $145,699. Activity for the Fourth of July weekend in 2020 was at its highest since 2016 and increased by 123% over the previous year. Forty-two percent of theft events occurred on a Friday or Saturday in this analysis.

The data revealed in previous years that household goods and food and beverage items were the most commonly targeted commodities. That may not hold for cargo thefts this year, however.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused shortages and price inflation of specific goods, and we think the items most affected – like computer electronics – are the items most at-risk this holiday,” the bulletin warns.

CargoNet found that California, Texas, Florida and Illinois recorded the most thefts in this analysis period. The company believes those states are also most at-risk this holiday, but supply chain professionals should increase security “across the Midwest and Southeastern United States in response to recent theft activity.”

CargoNet offers tips for supply chain professionals to step up security and prevent cargo thefts, including: