Canadian LTL carrier breaks ground on 1.1 million-square-foot facility

A Canada-based LTL carrier has broken ground on a $250 million warehouse and office facility in Ontario.

On Aug. 10, Highlight Motor Group held a ceremony to commemorate the start of construction on its new facility in Bradford, Ontario. Tabbed the “Highlight Bradford Business Park,” the company says the sprawling facility will feature 1.1 million square feet of warehousing and office space. Once completed, the site will also serve as the company’s new headquarters.

The massive new hub – which sits on more than 100 acres – will face Highway 400, making it the “perfect location for optimal transportation” according to the LTL carrier. The company says the new facilities will also add a significant number of employment opportunities to the community.

“This decision will facilitate the creation of over 2,000 jobs in the near future and establish Bradford as a sought-after hub in the Greater Toronto Area’s northern region,” HMG said in a Facebook post. “This colossal venture reflects our dedication to innovation and growth and our desire to bring economic growth and prosperity together with our community.”

Representatives from the company told CTV News they believe the new facility will attract other companies to the area – potentially creating “up to 3,000 jobs” over a 10-year span.

Currently, the cross-border LTL carrier has about 1,110 employees throughout North America. The company says the groundbreaking is “the beginning of a remarkable new chapter in our corporate evolution.”

Founded in 2007, the cross-border LTL carrier reportedly operates “more than 700 pieces of transportation equipment.” Headquartered in Vaughn, Ontario – roughly 20 miles from the new facility – the company operates terminals in Toronto, Parsippany, N.J., Aurora, Ill., and Santa Fe Springs, Calif.

A spokesperson for the company told Land Line construction of the massive facility is expected to be completed by summer 2026. LL