Best places for truckers to eat

Know of any good restaurants to eat while out on the road? Flock Freight has some ideas with its “Professional Truck Driver’s Guide to America’s 12 Best Roadside Eats.”

Flock Freight compiled a list of the top 12 places for truckers to eat using a variety of measurements, including truck parking availability, operating hours and amenities. Although the majority are truck stops, there are some restaurants included as well.

To score the eateries, Flock Freight used the following measurements:

Online restaurant review score:



Lower than a four-star average. Between a four-star and five-star average. A five-star average.

Food options:

Only processed food. Fresh food available.

Amenities:

Only public bathrooms 24-hour showers and a truck wash Everything listed above, plus additional services (e.g., a barber, laundry facilities, etc.)

Hours:

Not open 24 hours Open 24 hours

Proximity to major route:

Over 3 miles off route Under 3 miles off route

Below is a breakdown of the top five places to eat. To view the complete list, click here.

5. 45 Truck Stop (restaurant: Country Grill Restaurant) – Corinth, Miss.

Restaurant reviews: Average of 4.5 stars

Hours: Truck stop: 24 hours; Restaurant: 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday/closed Friday – Monday

Price: $

Truck parking? Yes, truck parking is available on-site at the truck stop.

Easy to connect with friends and family via WiFi? Yes

Good place to hang out on your laptop? Yes (at your restaurant table)

Option to package food for the road? Yes, takeout is available.

Proximity to trucking routes: Less than a mile from Old Highway 455

4. Dysart’s Restaurant and Truck Stop – Hermon, Maine

Restaurant reviews: Average of 4.1 stars

Hours: Truck stop: 24 hours; Restaurant: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily

Price: $$

Truck parking? Yes, truck parking is available on-site at the truck stop.

Easy to connect with friends and family via WiFi?: Yes

Good place to hang out on your laptop? Yes (at your restaurant table)

Option to package food for the road? Yes, curbside pickup is also available.

Proximity to trucking routes: Less than a mile from the nearest I-95 exit.

3. South of the Border (AKA Porky’s Truck Stop) – Hamer, S.C.

Restaurant reviews: Average of 3.3 stars

Hours: 24 hours; restaurant hours vary

Price: $$

Truck parking?: Yes, truck parking is available on-site in multiple lots.

Easy to connect with friends and family via WiFi? Yes

Good place to hang out on your laptop? Yes

Option to package food for the road? Yes

Proximity to trucking routes: Less than a mile from U.S. 301/U.S. 501; Less than a mile from the nearest 1-95 exit.

2. White’s Travel Center (restaurant: White’s Deli) – Raphine, Va.

Restaurant reviews: Average of 3.9 stars

Hours: 24 hours

Price: $$

Truck parking? Yes, truck parking is available on-site at the travel center.

Easy to connect with friends and family via WiFi? Yes

Good place to hang out on your laptop? Yes

Option to package food for the road? Yes

Proximity to trucking routes: Less than a mile from the nearest I-64/I-81 exit.

1. Iowa 80 Truckstop (restaurant: Iowa 80 Kitchen) – Walcott, Iowa

Restaurant reviews: Average of 3.7 stars

Hours: 24 hours

Price: $$$

Truck parking? Yes, truck parking is available on-site at the truck stop.

Easy to connect with friends and family via WiFi?: Yes

Good place to hang out on your laptop? Yes

Option to package food for the road? Yes

Proximity to trucking routes: Less than a mile from the nearest I-80 exit. LL

