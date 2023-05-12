Best places for truckers to eat
May 12, 2023
•Land Line Staff
|
Know of any good restaurants to eat while out on the road? Flock Freight has some ideas with its “Professional Truck Driver’s Guide to America’s 12 Best Roadside Eats.”
Flock Freight compiled a list of the top 12 places for truckers to eat using a variety of measurements, including truck parking availability, operating hours and amenities. Although the majority are truck stops, there are some restaurants included as well.
To score the eateries, Flock Freight used the following measurements:
Online restaurant review score:
- Lower than a four-star average.
- Between a four-star and five-star average.
- A five-star average.
Food options:
- Only processed food.
- Fresh food available.
Amenities:
- Only public bathrooms
- 24-hour showers and a truck wash
- Everything listed above, plus additional services (e.g., a barber, laundry facilities, etc.)
Hours:
- Not open 24 hours
- Open 24 hours
Proximity to major route:
- Over 3 miles off route
- Under 3 miles off route
Below is a breakdown of the top five places to eat. To view the complete list, click here.
5. 45 Truck Stop (restaurant: Country Grill Restaurant) – Corinth, Miss.
Restaurant reviews: Average of 4.5 stars
Hours: Truck stop: 24 hours; Restaurant: 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday/closed Friday – Monday
Price: $
Truck parking? Yes, truck parking is available on-site at the truck stop.
Easy to connect with friends and family via WiFi? Yes
Good place to hang out on your laptop? Yes (at your restaurant table)
Option to package food for the road? Yes, takeout is available.
Proximity to trucking routes: Less than a mile from Old Highway 455
4. Dysart’s Restaurant and Truck Stop – Hermon, Maine
Restaurant reviews: Average of 4.1 stars
Hours: Truck stop: 24 hours; Restaurant: 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., daily
Price: $$
Truck parking? Yes, truck parking is available on-site at the truck stop.
Easy to connect with friends and family via WiFi?: Yes
Good place to hang out on your laptop? Yes (at your restaurant table)
Option to package food for the road? Yes, curbside pickup is also available.
Proximity to trucking routes: Less than a mile from the nearest I-95 exit.
3. South of the Border (AKA Porky’s Truck Stop) – Hamer, S.C.
Restaurant reviews: Average of 3.3 stars
Hours: 24 hours; restaurant hours vary
Price: $$
Truck parking?: Yes, truck parking is available on-site in multiple lots.
Easy to connect with friends and family via WiFi? Yes
Good place to hang out on your laptop? Yes
Option to package food for the road? Yes
Proximity to trucking routes: Less than a mile from U.S. 301/U.S. 501; Less than a mile from the nearest 1-95 exit.
2. White’s Travel Center (restaurant: White’s Deli) – Raphine, Va.
Restaurant reviews: Average of 3.9 stars
Hours: 24 hours
Price: $$
Truck parking? Yes, truck parking is available on-site at the travel center.
Easy to connect with friends and family via WiFi? Yes
Good place to hang out on your laptop? Yes
Option to package food for the road? Yes
Proximity to trucking routes: Less than a mile from the nearest I-64/I-81 exit.
1. Iowa 80 Truckstop (restaurant: Iowa 80 Kitchen) – Walcott, Iowa
Restaurant reviews: Average of 3.7 stars
Hours: 24 hours
Price: $$$
Truck parking? Yes, truck parking is available on-site at the truck stop.
Easy to connect with friends and family via WiFi?: Yes
Good place to hang out on your laptop? Yes
Option to package food for the road? Yes
Proximity to trucking routes: Less than a mile from the nearest I-80 exit. LL