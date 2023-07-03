ATHS announces 2023 Hall of Fame class

July 3, 2023

SJ Munoz

|

The 2023 inductees into the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame were recently announced by the American Truck Historical Society.

An induction ceremony is scheduled for Oct. 25 at the American Truck Historical Society headquarters in Kansas City, Mo.

Honored at that ceremony will be Ted Rogers, first president of American Trucking Associations; Harry Kent and Edgar Worth, founders of Kenworth; Frank Seiberling, founder of the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company; and Al and Don Schneider, founder of Schneider National Inc.

“ATHS looks forward to welcoming these four icons of the industry to the hall of fame and honoring their contributions to society and the economy,” said Tom Mullen, American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame chair. “It is a privilege to recognize these trucking industry pioneers and their accomplishments.”

OOIDA was among the first class of the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame class in 2021, while the 2022 class included the founders of Old Dominion Freight Line, the Iowa 80 Group and Freightliner Trucks.

“Watching the hall of fame grow each year is exciting and fulfilling for ATHS and the trucking industry,” said Laurence Gration, executive director of the American Truck Historical Society.

The American Truck Historical Society invites all previous hall of fame inductees to attend this year’s event.

The American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame is made possible by partnerships with Cummins, Daimler Truck North America, Walmart Transportation and Women in Trucking, among others.

Along with the hall of fame, the Zoe James Memorial Library and American Truck Historical Society visitor center are housed at the society’s Kansas City, Mo. headquarters.

To learn more or get involved, visit ATHS.org. LL

