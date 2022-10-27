ATHS honors 2022 Hall of Fame class

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – On Oct. 26, the American Trucking Historical Society officially inducted its 2022 American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame class at ATHS headquarters.

“We’re very proud to have a place to be to be able to recognize those who have contributed so much to our very rich history,” Marty Glomb, president of the American Truck Historical Society, said. “As we look forward to the next 50 years, we hope this becomes your home as well.”

Honored in this year’s class:

Bill and Carolyn Moon, founders of the Iowa 80 Group

Leland James, founder of Freightliner Trucks

Earl and Lillian Congdon, founders of Old Dominion Freight Line.

In addition, Old Dominion was recognized for 75 years in the trucking industry, while MacKay & Company reached the 50-year milestone.

“It’s not about the trucks, the rules and regulations, or even the music,” Dave Nemo, master of ceremonies and 2021 American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame inductee, said. “It’s about the people behind the wheel. To them, we say thank you. We’re here to celebrate history.”

David Congdon, executive chairman of Old Dominion and grandson of Earl Congdon, said the honor was a proud moment for the family and everyone at Old Dominion.

“It’s a wonderful way to honor the family, and I’m truly proud of the whole team,” Congdon said. “We call ourselves the Old Dominion family. It’s everyone working together with a common vision and purpose.”

The feeling was similar, said John O’Leary, president and CEO at Daimler Truck North America, who accepted on behalf of Leland James.

“I consider myself and my team truly blessed,” he said. “Thank you for helping preserve his (James’) history, our legacy, and allowing me to share this moment with you.”

Bill and Carolyn Moon’s son, William, said the trucking industry and its history meant a lot to his family.

“My dad loved the trucking industry and loved being a truck stop owner,” he said. “ATHS was an important part of my dad’s life. Trucking is a big part of America’s history, and sometimes it gets missed.”

The American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame elected its first class last year, and OOIDA was among those honored. LL