OOIDA part of first ATHS Hall of Fame class at 50-year celebration

It was only fitting that a 50-year celebration was used to spotlight what the American Trucking Historical Society termed icons of the industry.

On Oct. 15, ATHS welcomed the very first American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame class, which included the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association among the four inductees.

“It’s indeed an honor that the efforts of our organization are being recognized,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “There have been lots of changes and evolution within the industry, but what’s been needed through all this time is policy makers, regulators, truck manufacturers and everybody else, needs to hear from the people behind the wheel. That’s what OOIDA has been dedicated to from the very beginning.”

Joining OOIDA in the ATIL Hall of Fame were Clessie Lyle Cummins, founder of the Cummins Engine Co., John (Jack) and Gus Mack, founders of Mack Trucks Inc., and trucking radio icon Dave Nemo.

“I understand the broadening of the scope of ATHS,” Nemo said. “Trucking is some much broader than just the trucks themselves. I think it’s really remarkable ATHS is expanding that horizon to be more inclusive. Essentially, it’s the drivers who have been with me throughout my career. It really means a lot to have folks that will stick with you and trust you.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the official opening of the Hall of Fame at the ATHS home office in Kansas City, Mo.

Walmart Transportation was also announced as the first corporate member of the Hall of Fame as part of the 50-year celebration.

“It’s really a great day at ATHS,” Marty Glomb, first vice president of ATHS said. “I’m continually amazed by the forward thinking and foresight of the folks that put this together 50 years ago and how far we’ve been able to come. We’re looking forward to the next 50 years and continuing our mission of remembering and preserving the history of trucking.”

ATHS was formed to preserve the history of trucks, the trucking industry and its pioneers. The organization had 20,000 members and 100 chapters across 23 countries. LL