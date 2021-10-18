OOIDA part of first ATHS Hall of Fame class at 50-year celebration

October 18, 2021

SJ Munoz

|

OOIDA inducted into ATHS American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame
At the ceremony on Oct. 15, 2021, when OOIDA was inducted into the American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame, from left: Mark Shroyer, president the American Truck Historical Society; Todd Spencer, president of OOIDA; and Tom Mullen, chairman of the American Truck Historical Society. (Photo by SJ Munoz, Land Line staff writer)

 

It was only fitting that a 50-year celebration was used to spotlight what the American Trucking Historical Society termed icons of the industry.

On Oct. 15, ATHS welcomed the very first American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame class, which included the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association among the four inductees.

“It’s indeed an honor that the efforts of our organization are being recognized,” OOIDA President Todd Spencer said. “There have been lots of changes and evolution within the industry, but what’s been needed through all this time is policy makers, regulators, truck manufacturers and everybody else, needs to hear from the people behind the wheel. That’s what OOIDA has been dedicated to from the very beginning.”

Joining OOIDA in the ATIL Hall of Fame were Clessie Lyle Cummins, founder of the Cummins Engine Co., John (Jack) and Gus Mack, founders of Mack Trucks Inc., and trucking radio icon Dave Nemo.

“I understand the broadening of the scope of ATHS,” Nemo said. “Trucking is some much broader than just the trucks themselves. I think it’s really remarkable ATHS is expanding that horizon to be more inclusive. Essentially, it’s the drivers who have been with me throughout my career. It really means a lot to have folks that will stick with you and trust you.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the official opening of the Hall of Fame at the ATHS home office in Kansas City, Mo.

Walmart Transportation was also announced as the first corporate member of the Hall of Fame as part of the 50-year celebration.

“It’s really a great day at ATHS,” Marty Glomb, first vice president of ATHS said. “I’m continually amazed by the forward thinking and foresight of the folks that put this together 50 years ago and how far we’ve been able to come. We’re looking forward to the next 50 years and continuing our mission of remembering and preserving the history of trucking.”

ATHS was formed to preserve the history of trucks, the trucking industry and its pioneers. The organization had 20,000 members and 100 chapters across 23 countries. LL

WW Williams

SJ Munoz is the newest edition to the Land Line Media team. He brings a variety of skills to the job as he has experience as a reporter, photographer and in radio. He’s also written for Omaha Magazine, the Lawrence Journal-World, and PrepsKC.com.

Related News

FHWA wants to hear truck parking

Missouri

Truck parking: a problem that could be a solution

Another city bans overnight truck parking; a bill would add more spaces; and truck parking is proposed as a supply chain solution.

By Mark Reddig | October 15

Pure Michigan sign by Ken Lund

News

Michigan Senate panel backs cutting red tape for local roads

A bill package advancing in the Michigan Senate is intended to maximize funding for local roads by trimming federal aid costs.

By Keith Goble | October 18

Bridges over state Route 50 - Southern Beltway toll road opens in Pennsylvania

News

Southern Beltway toll road opens in Pennsylvania

Anyone who thought Pennsylvania does not have enough toll roads is in luck. The Southern Beltway turnpike extension is now open to traffic.

By Tyson Fisher | October 18

Lady Justice, scales of justice, money

News

Kumho Tire ordered to pay trucker $3M for rollover crash

A Pennsylvania jury recently awarded a trucker $3 million after finding that a Kumho Tire defect caused a blowout and subsequent rollover.

By Tyson Fisher | October 18