As stay-at-home orders expire, states begin to reopen

State stay-at-home orders are expiring across the nation. Many governors are beginning the process of reopening their respective economies. Below is a comprehensive list of how each state is moving forward with their respective COVID-19 response.

Expired stay-at-home orders

Of the states that issued stay-at-home orders, 17 of them were allowed to expire. Most of the orders were lifted on April 30 or will be lifted on Sunday, May 3. All states with expired orders have some sort of reopening plan underway. Nearly all plans involve some variation of a phase-in process. Those states are:

States with existing stay-at-home orders allowing some reopenings

Although most states still have active stay-at-home orders, eight of those states have issued executive orders permitting some businesses to reopen under certain conditions:

States still closed for business

Despite more than half of states starting to open up commerce, there are still 20 states that continue to adhere to strict stay-at-home orders:

California – Stay-at-home order remains in effect until further notice.

– Stay-at-home order remains in effect until further notice. Connecticut – Order remains in effect until May 20.

– Order remains in effect until May 20. D .C. – Stay-at-home order remains in effect through May 15.

.C. – Stay-at-home order remains in effect through May 15. Delaware – Order remains in effect through May 15.

– Order remains in effect through May 15. Georgia – Although the stay-at-home order was lifted for most residents on April 30, it is still in effect for businesses through May 13.

– Although the stay-at-home order was lifted for most residents on April 30, it is still in effect for businesses through May 13. Hawaii – – Stay-at-home order remains in effect through May 31.

– – Stay-at-home order remains in effect through May 31. Louisiana – Stay-at-home order remains in effect until May 15.

– Stay-at-home order remains in effect until May 15. Massachusetts – Order remains in effect until May 18.

– Order remains in effect until May 18. Michigan – Stay-at-home order remains in effect through May 15. Certain business closures extended until May 28.

– Stay-at-home order remains in effect through May 15. Certain business closures extended until May 28. Minnesota – – Order remains in effect until May 18.

– – Order remains in effect until May 18. Nevada – Stay-at-home order remains in effect through May 15. A set of criteria is outlined in the Nevada United Roadmap to Recovery plan.

– Stay-at-home order remains in effect through May 15. A set of criteria is outlined in the Nevada United Roadmap to Recovery plan. New Hampshire – Order remains in effect until May 15.

– Order remains in effect until May 15. New Jersey – Stay-at-home order remains in effect until further notice. Reopening plan explains six key principles to lift restrictions.

– Stay-at-home order remains in effect until further notice. Reopening plan explains six key principles to lift restrictions. New Mexico – Stay-at-home order remains in effect through May 15.

– Stay-at-home order remains in effect through May 15. New York – Order remains in effect through May 15. Phase-in plan can be viewed here.

– Order remains in effect through May 15. Phase-in plan can be viewed here. North Carolina – Stay-at-home order remains in effect through May 8. Three-phase plan may begin as soon as May 9.

– Stay-at-home order remains in effect through May 8. Three-phase plan may begin as soon as May 9. Oregon – Order remains in effect until further notice. Criteria for reopening established on April 14.

– Order remains in effect until further notice. Criteria for reopening established on April 14. Pennsylvania – Order remains in effect until May 8. Yellow phase of reopening plan may begin May 9.

– Order remains in effect until May 8. Yellow phase of reopening plan may begin May 9. Rhode Island – Stay-at-home order remains in effect through May 8. Three-phase plan to reopen released on April 27.

– Stay-at-home order remains in effect through May 8. Three-phase plan to reopen released on April 27. Virginia – Stay-at-home order remains in effect until June 10, the latest established end date in the nation. Criteria for reopening explained here.

Washington state’s stay-at-home order expires May 4. However, Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to extend the order while making amendments to reopen businesses. As of publication, the governor had not held the news conference scheduled for Friday, May 1.

Arkansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were the few states to never issue a statewide stay-at-home order or something similar.

For a comprehensive list of all state orders and regulations, check out Land Line’s COVID-19 resource page.