Annual Mother’s Day convoy a critical fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Foundation

An annual convoy to help raise money for a worthy cause is right around the corner.

The 34th annual Mother’s Day Truck Convoy, hosted by Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley, is scheduled on Sunday, May 14, in Manheim, Pa.

“We are excited to return to Manheim Pennsylvania Auto Auction for the convoy and family carnival,” said Jennifer Davis, president and CEO of the Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, Delaware and Susquehanna Valley Chapter, said in a statement. “We are counting on the local community, especially truck drivers, to make the convoy a success.”

The Mother’s Day Truck Convoy is a critical component of the group’s fundraising efforts. According to the foundation, the money generated from the convoy supports more than 75% of the wishes granted in the Susquehanna Valley each year. This year’s fundraising goal is $700,000.

Terry Finch, convoy committee chairperson, is the wife of a trucker and understands the sense of community within the industry. She says the annual convoy is something drivers look forward to every year.

“Truck drivers really are so very generous,” Finch told Land Line Now. “This is a big event for them, but it’s a way for them to show their support for children in our community.

The event kicks off with the Convoy Carnival at 9 a.m., which includes games, food, music and costumed characters. The convoy begins its route at 1:30 p.m. This year, four local wish kids will serve as “Convoy Coaches” and give the signal for the trucks to start their engines and blow their horns.

Every wish kid in attendance gets an opportunity to ride in a truck. Finch says that many of the drivers have developed a lasting relationship from the event, riding with the same wish kid for a number of years.

The convoy’s record for participating trucks is 613, a massive number compared to the just under 250 trucks that drove in the convoy last year. Organizers are expecting a higher number in 2023, around 350-400 trucks, adding that around 200 drivers have already registered for the event.

Drivers in the convoy raise money throughout the year for Make-A-Wish, with the Top 30 fundraiser drivers make up the front row and lead the convoy. Finch says that while they take pride in being in the Top 30, the drivers are happy to be helping make dreams come true.

“All of them will tell you they’re not necessarily vying for position, they’re just trying to raise as much as they can for the cause,” Finch said.

Items in the online auction will be available for bidding starting on May 10, and continuing through May 15. To register to be a driver, make a donation, or find additional information about the event visit WishConvoy.org. LL