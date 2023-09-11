Alabama fuel tax rates increase Oct. 1

September 11, 2023

Keith Goble

|

Fuel taxes in Alabama will go up in a few weeks.

On Oct. 1, the state’s gas and diesel tax rates each will increase by a penny. The rate changes mark the beginning of another phase of a 4-year-old Alabama law to raise road revenue.

Four years in the making

In 2019, Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law a bill to increase fuel tax rates for the first time in nearly 30 years.

The Rebuild Alabama Act authorized tax rates to be increased by 10 cents over three years. In fall 2019, the gas tax rate was raised by 6 cents to 24 cents. The diesel rate also increased 6 cents to 25 cents.

The following two years, additional increases of 2 cents were applied for gas and diesel. As a result, the gas rate reached 28 cents, and the diesel rate reached 29 cents.

Revenue jolt

Tax collection from the Rebuild Alabama Act is estimated to raise $323 million annually.

Two-thirds of the revenue goes to the Alabama Department of Transportation. Counties collect 25% of additional funds, and cities receive 8%. The money is used to fund infrastructure improvement, preservation and maintenance projects.

Indexing

The state is not done tapping the excise tax to raise additional transportation revenue.

Starting next month, excise rates also will be indexed. The four-year-old transportation deal authorized rate changes to occur on Oct. 1, 2023 and on July 1 of every other year thereafter.

This change to indexing allows for the fuel tax to rise automatically by the percentage change in the yearly average of the National Highway Construction Cost Index.

The increase or decrease of the excise rates is capped at one penny.

The upcoming changes will increase the excise rate for gas to 29 cents and for diesel to 30 cents.

Grants programs

Also included in the Rebuild Alabama Act is a grants program for local highway and bridge work.

The program requires the state DOT to set aside $10 million annually from the state’s share of the fuel tax increase for local projects. LL

More Land Line coverage of news from Alabama is available.

Related News

What’s going on with the speed limiter proposal? Two trucks side by side iamge by Vit

Alabama

Podcast: More elephant races and more crashes

If a speed limiter mandate goes into effect, it won’t be just truck drivers who are impacted. A look at the ways the general public would notice the change.

By Scott Thompson | September 05

road rage

News

Road rage is worst in these states

A new study conducted by Forbes Advisor reveals where road rage is the worst in the nation. Find out where your state ranks.

By Tyson Fisher | September 11

FMCSA

News

FMCSA rejects Alaska school’s exemption request

An Alaska driver training school asked for an exemption from aspects of the road skills test. FMCSA denied it. Find out why.

By Mark Schremmer | September 11

market

News

A Sandhills Global market report says equipment value declining

How have market trends affected equipment values so far in 2023? Sandhills Global recently released a report detailing just that.

By Land Line Staff | September 11

Keith Goble has been covering trucking-related laws since 2000. His daily web reports, radio news and “OOIDA’s State Watch” in Land Line Magazine are the industry’s premier sources for information regarding state legislative affairs.