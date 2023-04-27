160 Driving Academy opens Phoenix training facility

Illinois-based 160 Driving Academy continues to expand its commercial driver training offerings with its newest location in the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Earlier this month, the 160 Driving Academy recently announced it will offer an online hazardous materials training course in 30 states with plans to add more states. In addition, the school has opened eight education facilities across the country.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by members of the Glendale Chamber of Commerce and the 160 Driving Academy Phoenix leadership team was recently held at the new location in Glendale, Ariz.

Its graduates earn an average starting salary of $65,000 annually, 160 Driving Academy said in the news release.

The training is unique and data-driven focusing on driver safety and personalized analytics to provide students with individual feedback and top-of-the-line instruction, said the company.

According to its website, 160 Driving Academy is the largest commercial driving school in the United States as well as the fastest-growing vocational school. In this year alone, over 35,000 students are expected to complete the academy’s CDL training program.

Through Truckers Network and 160 Driver Score, 160 Driving Academy says it provides “the most advanced job placement and compliance scoring capabilities in the industry.”

160 Driving Academy is licensed and operates in 43 states. Each facility is certified and licensed by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s entry-level driver training program.

More information about the company’s training schools and hazmat training can be found at 160DrivingAcademy.com. LL