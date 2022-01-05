Yearlong program to battle diabetes begins Monday

January 5, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Next week, a yearlong program for professional drivers at risk of developing type 2 diabetes gets started.

It is one of two diabetes programs presented by the St. Christopher Truckers Development and Relief Fund. Both Driving Down Diabetes programs are approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The yearlong program that starts Monday, Jan. 10, features live webinars that focus on nutrition, exercise, stress management, and other issues related to diabetes. A lifestyle coach trained and approved by the CDC leads the program.

Class A over-the-road drivers that enroll are eligible to receive tools to help with tracking and success (for example: scale, blood pressure cuff, activity tracker, and resistance bands). Participants are required to send reports on weight, blood pressure, and activity minutes before each meeting. The time commitment is one year. Meetings are weekly for first four months, biweekly for the fifth and sixth months, and then once a month for the rest of the year. This program is set up to begin every January.

There also is a second program option. It also is CDC-approved. This program can begin at any time. This program in online only. There are no live webinars. Instead, participants watch videos that can be viewed at any time. Participants are encouraged to follow the same timeline as in the first option.

Over-the-road drivers enrolling in this option ca get support from the lifestyle coach. They also can opt to submit their weight, blood pressure, and activity minutes before each meeting. Enrollees that provide their reports are eligible to receive tools to help with tracking and success (as with the other option: scale, blood pressure cuff, activity tracker, and resistance bands).

Diabetes risk assessment test

The St. Christopher Fund offers a prediabetes risk test. It gauges a driver’s risk of getting type 2 diabetes. The assessment inquires of the driver’s age, family history, blood pressure, and other factors.

Take the risk assessment test by clicking here.

Scroll down below the risk assessment to find a registration form for the Driving Down Diabetes programs. It requires a driver to upload a copy of their commercial driver’s license. LL

TruckTractorTrailer

Related News

Woman showing bandage after receiving COVID-19 vaccine.

Driver Fitness

Supreme Court to hear vaccine case Jan. 7

When President Joe Biden announced ordering a vaccine mandate at companies with at least 100 employees, a court battle seemed inevitable.

By Mark Schremmer | January 04

Doctor checking blood sugar level with glucometer for diabetes

Driver Fitness

St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund expands diabetes offering

St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund announced a second live virtual support group for participants in their diabetes prevention program.

By Land Line Staff | December 27

blood test to monitor diabetes

Driver Fitness

St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund doing its part to prevent diabetes

St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund is offering two types of diabetes prevention programs at no cost to professional drivers.

By Land Line Staff | December 09

COVID-19 vaccine, vaccination record

Driver Fitness

White House plans Jan. 22 vaccine deadline for foreign essential travelers

The United States plans on Jan. 22 to begin requiring all inbound foreign national travelers crossing U.S. land or ferry ports to be fully vaccinated.

By Land Line Staff | November 24