Women of Trucking Advisory Board seeks applicants

March 17, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration wants qualified truckers to join its Women of Trucking Advisory Board.

FMCSA announced in a news release on Thursday, March 17 that is asking for females in the trucking industry to apply for the advisory board, which was established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“We’re proud to launch the Women of Trucking Advisory Board to work together with drivers and trucking companies to help eliminate barriers that keep women from entering and staying in the trucking profession,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a news release. “This advisory board is a key part of our Trucking Action Plan, which is focused on improving job quality for truckers and recruiting more people to join their ranks.”

According to the FMCSA, women currently hold only 24% of the transportation jobs. The mission of the board is to coordinate with trucking companies, nonprofit organizations and trucking associations to support women in trucking.

The Women of Trucking Advisory Board will be tasked with these responsibilities:

  • Evaluating barriers and trends that affect women in trucking across the country and ways to support women pursuing careers in trucking.
  • Identifying opportunities to expand roles for women and increase the number of women in the trucking industry.
  • Advising on policies that provide education, training, mentorship or outreach to women in the trucking industry.
  • Reviewing opportunities to enhance safety, training, mentorship, and education for women in the trucking industry.

The board will include a minimum of eight members with diverse backgrounds, experience and certifications to provide balanced points of view.

The board will include representatives from these groups:

  • Women representing small, midsized and large trucking companies, nonprofit organizations in the trucking industry.
  • Trucking business associations.
  • Independent owner-operators and professional truck drivers.
  • An institution of higher education or trucking trade school.

“The establishment of the Women of Trucking Advisory Board furthers our commitment to collaboration, equity and safety across the trucking industry by evaluating existing and potential opportunities for women throughout the trucking industry,” FMCSA acting Administrator Robin Hutcheson said.

How to apply

The Women of Trucking Advisory Board’s charter runs through Feb. 11, 2024. Those interested in applying, should visit FMCSA.dot.gov/wotab. LL

