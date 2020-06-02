Western Star trucks being recalled for electrical system issue

Daimler Trucks North America is recalling certain Western Star trucks for an issue regarding the electrical system, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall documents.

According to NHTSA, DTNA is recalling nearly 3,000 Western Star 4700 and 5700 trucks model year 2019-2021.

A particular wire in the ground harness may be undersized, possibly resulting in a melted connector in the ground circuit harness. If the connector becomes damaged the engine may stall without the ability to restart.

Owners of affected Western Star trucks will be notified by DTNA. Dealers will replace the ground harness for free.

Recalls are to begin on July 16. For questions about the recall, contact DTNA customer service at 800-547-0712 with recall number FL-852. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 20V-281.