Weather warnings now available on Drivewyze Safety+

August 15, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

Real-time weather warnings are now available on the Drivewyze Safety+ proactive driver notification platform.

Drivewyze is integrating data from weather data partners to pinpoint extreme or severe weather occurrences throughout the country, according to a Drivewyze news release.

The alerts will give drivers time to slow down, alter routes or pull over.

“Providing early warning for extreme and severe weather helps protect truck drivers and others on our roadways,” Brian Heath, CEO of Drivewyze, said in the news release. “The latest FMCSA data showed that weather was a factor in 20% of truck crashes that resulted in death, and 12% that resulted in injuries. It’s very clear that early warning can help prevent accidents involving trucks. We now have a tool that can deliver specific weather alerts to vehicles based on location and bearing.”

The weather alerts will start up to 50 miles from the severe weather occurrence. However, since Safety+ is an always-on service (and does not require third-party navigation services to be running), alerts are only delivered when and where drivers need them. They will be discontinued once the weather threat passes.

According to the news release, the severe weather alerts feature is rolling out to all compatible ELD devices.

Alerts concerning high rollover areas, low bridges, mountain corridors, real-time congestion, cargo theft and rest areas were previously available via the Safety+ platform. Adding the severe weather features enhanced the safety aspect that much more, Heath said.

“While all the alerts we offer are designed around driver safety, we feel the severe weather alerts are extremely important since weather is often a contributing factor in an accident – it’s why it was something fleets and drivers requested from Drivewyze,” Heath said. “These alerts give drivers eyes to something they can’t see ahead. They’re a way to protect drivers, the motoring public, and the cargo and the company they work for. It’s a critical component to making a fleet safer.”

For more information about all the services provided by Drivewyze, visit Drivewyze.com. LL

