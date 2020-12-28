Volvo Trucks recalls more than 6,000 trucks for service brake issue

Volvo Trucks North America is recalling certain models of newer trucks over an issue with the service brakes.

According to National Highway Traffics Safety Administration documents, the recall affects more than 6,000 VNL, VNR, VAH and VHD model year 2021 Volvo trucks.

The internal jaws for the brass fitting inserts used in the pneumatic pass-through plate may have been damaged during leak testing. Consequently, the brass fitting may completely release the air brake line from the pass-through plate while under pressure.

If this occurs on the park brake circuit, signal pressure that holds off the mechanical spring in the park brake chambers will be lost, allowing the park brakes to apply. In the event the park brakes apply unexpectedly, the driver may lose control of the vehicle.

Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by Volvo Trucks. Dealers will inspect the air brake line for proper engagement of the fitting in the pass-through plate for free. Recalls are expected to begin on Jan. 31.

For questions, contact Volvo Trucks customer service at 800-528-6586 with recall numbers RVXX2006. NHTSA’s number for this recall is 20V-782. LL