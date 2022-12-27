Virginia-based Cox Transportation acquires Texas’ Outwest Express

Cox Transportation Services is bolstering its presence in the U.S. Southwest by acquiring Outwest Express.

Cox Transportation, founded in 1982 and based in Ashland, Va., offers freight hauling and brokerage services across the U.S. It specializes in transporting time-sensitive full truckload freight for local, regional and national routes.

Outwest Express, based in El Paso, Texas, brings to Cox Transportation its expertise in managing shipments across the U.S.-Mexico border, according to a news release.

Outwest operates a fleet of more than 400 tractors and 1,200 trailers serving more than 300 customers across the retail, medical, manufacturing, automotive and electronics industries. It was founded in 2010 by Michael Puzio and Zachary Chilson.

The acquired business will continue to operate under the Outwest brand. Puzio and Chilson will continue to lead the Outwest business, reporting to Cox Transportation CEO Jay Smith. The Outwest founders will retain significant ownership stakes in the combined company.

“By combining Outwest’s capacity and expertise with Cox’s, we can better serve our customers and enhance our role as a trusted and critical supply chain partner, Cox CEO Smith said. “This acquisition represents an important first step in our ongoing efforts to broaden and deepen our ability to serve our customers across truckload transportation and brokerage.”

Outwest’s founders said they expect to remain deeply involved going forward.

“Zach and I felt strongly that it was the right time to align Outwest with a strong truckload carrier like Cox with a clear and demonstrated plan for success in today’s transportation marketplace,” Outwest co-founder Puzio said. “Cox and Outwest have similar customer- and driver-centric cultures that inspire world-class service. Both companies have proven teams of experienced employees who can benefit from the enhanced career prospects of a larger organization. Zach and I will continue to be deeply invested and focused on ensuring great outcomes for all our employees and customers.” LL

