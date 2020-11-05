Under-21 pilot program notices open to comment until Nov. 9

Comments on a pair of pilot programs involving under-21 interstate drivers are due Monday, Nov. 9.

On Sept. 4, the FMCSA announced it was proposing a pilot program that would allow under-21 drivers to operate in interstate commerce. In October, FMCSA published a notice about its plan to expand the number of military occupational specialties eligible for its pilot program of under-21 drivers with a military background. Only days remain to comment on the separate proposals.

Under-21 pilot program

In order to be included in the pilot program, FMCSA said the drivers must fall in one of two categories:

18- to 20-year-old CDL holders who operate commercial motor vehicles in interstate commerce while taking part in a 120-hour probationary period and a subsequent 280-hour probationary period under an apprenticeship program established by an employer.

19- and 20-year-old commercial drivers who have operated commercial motor vehicles in intrastate commerce for a minimum of one year and 25,000 miles.

FMCSA said the drivers in the pilot program would not be allowed to haul passengers, hazardous materials, or special configuration vehicles.

Current regulations allow 18- to 20-year-old drivers to operate in intrastate commerce. In a news release, FMCSA pointed out that those drivers are currently allowed to make such in-state trips as Houston to El Paso in Texas, and Miami to Tallahassee in Florida. Those one-way trips are 744 and 482 miles, respectively. It also is often mentioned that the intrastate limitations create problems, especially in such border cities as Kansas City.

Opponents of those arguments contend that the way to fix both of those problems would be to create a mile restriction for the under-21 drivers rather than base it off state borders.

OOIDA has been vocal in its opposition to allowing under-21 drivers to operate long haul.

“There’s absolutely no reason whatsoever that FMCSA needs a pilot program to discover what decades and decades of highway safety data has proven – younger drivers and inexperienced drivers crash more,” said Jay Grimes, FMCSA’s director of federal affairs. “This program will no doubt lead to more crashes, injuries, and fatalities involving large trucks.”

To comment on the proposed pilot program, go to the Regulations.gov website and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2018-0346-1124. As of Nov. 5, FMCSA had received 105 comments to the site.

Military under-21 pilot program



FMCSA plans to expand the number of military occupational specialties that are eligible for the pilot program.

The pilot program, which allows some military veterans and reservists who are under 21 to operate a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce and was mandated by the FAST Act, previously limited the program to those who had training in seven military occupational specialties.

Army: 88M Motor Transport Operator; 92F Fueler.

88M Motor Transport Operator; 92F Fueler. Marine Corps: 3531 Motor Vehicle Operator.

3531 Motor Vehicle Operator. Navy: EO Equipment Operator.

EO Equipment Operator. Air Force: 2TI Vehicle Operator; 2FO Fueler; 3E2 Pavement and Construction Equipment Operator.

FMCSA’s proposal would create nine additional eligible military occupational specialties.

Army: 12B Combat Engineer; 13B Field Artillery; 13P MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System); 88H Transportation Cargo; 14T Patriot Launching Station Operator.

12B Combat Engineer; 13B Field Artillery; 13P MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System); 88H Transportation Cargo; 14T Patriot Launching Station Operator. Marine Corps: 3537 after 3531 achieves the rank of Staff Sgt.; 0811 Field Artillery Cannoneer; 1371 Combat Engineer; 1345 Engineer Equipment Operator.

Comments may be made at the Regulations.gov website by using Docket ID FMCSA-2016-0069. Twelve comments had been received as of Nov. 5. LL