UCR requests enforcement deadline of June 1

March 22, 2020

Land Line Staff

|

The Unified Carrier Registration Board voted for states to delay enforcement until June 1.

The fees for the UCR 2020 registration year were finalized on Feb. 13.

Once the fees are published in the Federal Register, the collection period begins. According to the FMCSA’s final rule, the fees will be reduced by 14.45% below the 2018 registration fee level to ensure that fee revenues collected do not exceed the statutory maximum.

“State enforcement of the UCR registration requirements commonly begins Jan. 1,” the UCR website stated. “But since the opening of the 2020 registration period was delayed several months due to a delay in the approval of fees, UCR is requesting states delay enforcement until June 1.”

iowa80-300x250-3-20

Registration is open and can be completed here.

Since 2016, motor carriers paying into the UCR program have overpaid the revenue due to the 41 participating states. The UCR board recommended reductions starting in 2018. The fees were again reduced in 2019.

“Because they are continuing to collect, the fees are now moving down,” said Tamara Young, a permits and licensing representative with OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

The 2020 UCR fees:

Fleet size Fee
0-2 $59
3-5 $176
6-20 351
21-100 $1,224
101-1,000 $5,835
1,001 and above $56,977

“Beginning in the 2020 registration year, the fees will be reduced by 14.45% below the 2018 registration fee level to ensure that fee revenues do not exceed the statutory maximum and to account for the excess funds held in the depository,” the final rule stated. “The fees beginning with the 2021 registration year will remain at the same level as the fees for the 2020, unless there is a future adjustment.”

iowa80-300x250-3-20

Related News

FMCSA COVID-19

Federal

FMCSA releases notice of enforcement discretion determination

FMCSA announced it will not enforce Temporary Operating Authority Registration fees for motor carriers to assist the nation’s emergency relief efforts.

By Mark Schremmer | March 21

U.S. income tax filing deadline extended until July 15

Federal

U.S. income tax filing deadline extended until July 15

The deadline to file U.S. income taxes has been extended from April 15 until July 15, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced on March 20.

By Mark Schremmer | March 20

Border restrictions won’t hinder commerce, White House says

Federal

Border restrictions won’t hinder commerce, White House says

Travel restrictions between the United States, Mexico, and Canada will not affect commerce, President Donald Trump said on Friday, March 20.

By Mark Schremmer | March 20

FMCSA releases FAQ for truckers on COVID-19 emergency declaration

Federal

FMCSA releases FAQ for truckers on COVID-19 emergency declaration

FMCSA put out a list of answers to some frequently asked questions from truckers about the COVID-19 emergency declaration.

By Land Line Staff | March 20