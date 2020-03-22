UCR requests enforcement deadline of June 1

The Unified Carrier Registration Board voted for states to delay enforcement until June 1.

The fees for the UCR 2020 registration year were finalized on Feb. 13.

Once the fees are published in the Federal Register, the collection period begins. According to the FMCSA’s final rule, the fees will be reduced by 14.45% below the 2018 registration fee level to ensure that fee revenues collected do not exceed the statutory maximum.

“State enforcement of the UCR registration requirements commonly begins Jan. 1,” the UCR website stated. “But since the opening of the 2020 registration period was delayed several months due to a delay in the approval of fees, UCR is requesting states delay enforcement until June 1.”

Registration is open and can be completed here.

Since 2016, motor carriers paying into the UCR program have overpaid the revenue due to the 41 participating states. The UCR board recommended reductions starting in 2018. The fees were again reduced in 2019.

“Because they are continuing to collect, the fees are now moving down,” said Tamara Young, a permits and licensing representative with OOIDA’s Business Services Department.

The 2020 UCR fees:

Fleet size Fee 0-2 $59 3-5 $176 6-20 351 21-100 $1,224 101-1,000 $5,835 1,001 and above $56,977

“Beginning in the 2020 registration year, the fees will be reduced by 14.45% below the 2018 registration fee level to ensure that fee revenues do not exceed the statutory maximum and to account for the excess funds held in the depository,” the final rule stated. “The fees beginning with the 2021 registration year will remain at the same level as the fees for the 2020, unless there is a future adjustment.”