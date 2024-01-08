UCR fees projected to increase 25%

Following several years in a row of reductions, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is proposing a significant increase to Unified Carrier Registration fees for 2025.

In a notice of proposed rulemaking scheduled to be published on Tuesday, Jan. 9, FMCSA announced its plan to increase the 2025 UCR fees by an average of 25%.

Depending on a carrier’s number of commercial motor vehicles, the fees would increase as little as $9 or as much as $9,000.

Proposed UCR fees for 2025:

Fleet size Fee 0-2 $46 3-5 $138 6-20 $276 21-100 $963 101-1,000 $4,592 1,001 and above $44,836

What is UCR?

UCR is an annual permit that most motor carriers must pay if they have an active U.S. DOT number, regardless of whether they are using that DOT number or whether it is marked interstate, according to OOIDA’s Permits and Licensing Department.

All states are required to enforce UCR requirements, whether or not a state participates in it. The not-participating states are Arizona, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont and Wyoming. Washington, D.C., also does not participate. The UCR applies to all motor carriers and entities required to register with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, including those based in Canada and Mexico.

Previous fee plans

Although FMCSA is proposing increasing the UCR fee for one truck from $37 in 2024 to $46 in 2025, the cost still would be significantly lower than in past years.

In 2019, the fee for one truck was $68. It then fell to $59 for the next three years, $41 in 2023 and $37 in 2024.

OOIDA has pushed for reduced fees, arguing that the 2023 fees, for instance, were contrary to the statute and the Administrative Procedures Act. LL