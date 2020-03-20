U.S. income tax filing deadline extended until July 15

income tax The deadline to file U.S. income taxes has been extended from April 15 until July 15, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has announced.

“At (President Donald Trump’s) direction, we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15,” Mnuchin posted Friday, March 20 on Twitter. “All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.”

The Internal Revenue Service announced on March 18 that the payment deadline was being extended to July 15. However, the filing deadline remained in place at that time.

While the income tax filing and payment deadlines have been extended, Mnuchin wrote on Twitter that he encouraged all taxpayer who are expecting to receive a refund to file now and get their money.

“We’re moving it out to July 15 so that people will have time and people, hopefully by that time, will be able to get back to their lives,” Trump said during a White House news conference. “Families and businesses will have this extra time to file with no interest or penalties. However, if you have refunds or credits you would like to claim, you can still file.”

As of March 13, the IRS had received almost 76.2 million tax returns and had processed more than 73 million.

State taxes

According to an IRS news release on March 18, the relief applied only to federal income tax. State filing and payment deadlines vary and are not always the same as the federal filing deadline.

“The IRS urges taxpayers to check with their state tax agencies for those details,” the news release stated.

More information can be found here.

Income tax tips

