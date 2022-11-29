Trucking execs back interstate medical clinic network

Several trucking industry executives are backing plans to create a network of medical clinics to serve truck drivers as well as other travelers and people living in rural areas.

Brentwood, Tenn.-based Interstate Health Systems plans to establish a network of primary care, urgent care, and telemedicine services along the nation’s interstate highway system.

Initial funding is in place to open 60 medical clinics over the next two years, the company reports.

In addition, Interstate Health Systems plans to deliver a technology platform that integrates with trucking company platforms and includes services such as real-time telemedicine and a unified prescription service network.

Over the next six years, the company plans to build more than 300 urgent care medical clinics near truck stops and travel centers serving professional drivers, the traveling public, and the underserved communities living nearby.

Several veteran transportation and technology industry executives are among the private investors for the medical clinic network, according to a company news release. Among the investors:

Jeff Seraphine is chief executive officer of Interstate Health Systems. He formerly was chief development officer and hospital group president for Lifepoint Health. He has more than 25 years of hospital and healthcare system executive leadership experience.

“The IHS model is a major leap forward in solving a variety of health care challenges that our professional drivers face daily,” Estes said in the news release. “IHS is supported and advised by a dynamic group of trucking, healthcare and technology leaders with the expertise needed to fundamentally redefine the future of healthcare in rural America.” LL

