Truckers weigh in on ELD exemption request

Earlier this year, a one-truck owner-operator asked for an exemption from the mandate requiring use of an electronic logging device, saying his limited funds could be invested in other ways to improve safety.

Dozens of truckers already have weighed in, but the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will be accepting comments on Arbert Ibraimi’s exemption request through April 1.

In a notice that was published in the Federal Register on March 1, Ibraimi asked for a one-year exemption from the ELD mandate. Instead of an ELD, Ibraimi’s company said it would use paper logs to track his hours of service.

“Since this is a one-man operation with limited funds, the funds could be better invested in a safety management control system that the company would benefit more from in its beginning stages,” Ibraimi wrote in his application for exemption.

Comments submitted

As of Monday, March 25, Regulations.gov shows that FMCSA has received 33 comments.

Many truck drivers have long opposed the ELD mandate and have questioned its safety benefits. Some of those drivers told FMCSA that it should grant Ibraimi’s request.

“Absolutely make an exemption for this man,” Dawson Fowler wrote. “Trucking market is tough. Excessive rules and regulations from the DOT and FMCSA only make it tougher and more difficult to start a successful business. There is nothing unsafe about paper logs. They are actually more safe than ELDs, from what studies have shown.”

Some drivers argue that the ELD mandate should be rescinded entirely.

“ELDs made good and experienced drivers (depart) the trucking industry due to real concerns about safety on the road and the danger of ELDs,” Ernesto De La Cruz wrote. “The mandate should be revoked, and instead allow the drivers to enter into a safety point system or something else. But we should redirect the energy to safer roads, and (the) ELD mandate is the opposite.”

Others told FMCSA it should deny Ibraimi’s exemption request.

“The request should be denied,” Dan Parks wrote. “An ELD is a required item when it comes to the trucking industry. A new trucking business should have been prepared financially, as well as equipment-wise, to comply to all regulations prior to beginning their business.”

How to comment

To comment on the exemption request through the April 1 deadline, click here or go to Regulations.gov and enter Docket No. FMCSA-2023-0244. LL