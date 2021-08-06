Truck parking amendment introduced to infrastructure bill

August 6, 2021

Mark Schremmer

|

A pair of U.S. Senators have introduced an amendment to the bipartisan infrastructure package that would add more than $1 billion in truck parking funding to the bill.

Sens. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., on Thursday, Aug. 5, introduced Amendment 2609, which would ensure that states use federal funding for the expansion of truck parking capacity. Specifically, the amendment would require that at least 0.7% of the funding from the National Highway Performance Program be used for truck parking projects. That 0.7% is estimated to amount to more than $1 billion over the duration of the legislation.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has been working the past week to get truck parking funding added to the infrastructure bill and supports the amendment. OOIDA reached out to its more than 150,000 members on Thursday night, asking them to contact their Senators to support the amendment.

Collin Long, OOIDA’s director of government affairs, said the legislation is moving fast and there is no time to waste.

“This is it. Now or never,” Long said. “We have bipartisan support, but we need truckers to call their senators as soon as possible to help get this over the finish line. Otherwise, we’re likely looking at five more years of the status quo, which we find unacceptable.”

OOIDA provided a link to make it easy for truckers to reach their lawmakers.

“Let them know that the parking shortage is a highway safety crisis and a daily challenge for truckers,” OOIDA wrote. “The Senate is moving quickly on the infrastructure legislation, so don’t wait.”

Senators came to agreement last week on an infrastructure bill that incorporated the Senate version of the highway bill.

OOIDA has favored the Senate version of the highway over the House version, which includes a measure to increase truckers’ minimum insurance from $750,000 to $2 million. The Association adamantly opposes the House version because of the insurance increase, as well as because of several anti-trucker provisions. The bright spot in the House version, OOIDA said, is that includes $1 billion toward the expansion of truck parking capacity.

The Association said the addition of truck parking funding would strengthen the Senate version of the bill. LL

TBS

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.

Related News

zero or low emission vehicles

Federal

Biden calls for 50% zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2030

Consistent with his climate initiatives, President Joe Biden signed an executive order that sets a target of 50% zero-emissions vehicle sales by 2030.

By Tyson Fisher | August 05

U.S> Capitol, photo by Andy Feliciotti

Federal

Infrastructure bill could see vote this weekend

Hundreds of proposed amendments have created another hurdle for the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure package, but a vote could come as early as this weekend.

By Mark Schremmer | August 04

OOIDA, U.S. Capitol. Photo by Eric Vega

Federal

OOIDA continues push for truck parking in infrastructure package

OOIDA is pleased the Senate’s infrastructure package doesn’t include an insurance increase. Now, OOIDA is focused on getting funding for truck parking added.

By Mark Schremmer | August 03

OOIDA makes push to include truck parking in infrastructure plan

Federal

OOIDA makes push to include truck parking in infrastructure plan

OOIDA is asking its members to contact their lawmakers to let them know that funding for truck parking should be included in the infrastructure package.

By Land Line Staff | July 30