TravelCenters of America to renovate 100 stores in 2022

TravelCenters of America enters its 50th anniversary year with plans for upgrading 100 truck stops in 2022.

“We are in the early stages of the transformation and have exciting plans for 2022,” TA CEO Jon Pertchik said in a news release.

The remodeling projects will include renovated restrooms, upgraded showers, more comfortable driver lounges, repaved parking lots, improved signs and new store flow as well as new lighting fixtures, paint and flooring, according to a news release.

TravelCenters of America also plans to focus on food variety and restaurant options in 2022. The company plans to open several new full-service and quick-service restaurants. Part of those plans includes adding more than 20 “The Kitchen” concepts. The new restaurant concept offers quickly prepared fresh food, packaged meals and snacks.

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, TravelCenters of America plans to hold several anniversary-themed events for its guests. There are plans for 1970s pricing on certain products, music concerts at several sites in the fall, and contests through its mobile app and on social media.

Other plans for 2022 include improving technology infrastructure and core business platforms with cloud-based solutions. The company also plans to enhance data security and analytics, including using artificial intelligence for fuel management.

In addition, TravelCenters of America plans to implement digital enhancements, including mobile payment options, self-checkout and developments to its TruckSmart mobile app.

Also in 2022, TA plans to take several steps regarding alternative energy:

Expand diesel exhaust availability to all diesel lanes across its network.

Install additional biodiesel blending infrastructure and offer more electric vehicle charging stations.

Launch a test project with the California Energy Commission that includes designing, developing and deploying a distributed energy resource to power energy storage and electric vehicle charging solutions. I

Offer hydrogen fueling in California for heavy-duty trucks in collaboration with Nikola Corp.

Sneak preview in Seymour, Ind.

Since TravelCenters of America reopened its Seymour, Ind., location in October, some customers have gotten a sneak preview of what the company has planned for other locations.

The Seymour TA was destroyed by fire in the summer of 2020. The need to rebuild allowed the company to jump-start its revocation plans.

The Seymour Travel Center showcases many of the company’s new design ideas:

Upgraded driver lounges

Repaved parking lots

Renovated restrooms and showers

New lighting fixtures

New flooring and paint

Self-checkout

The Seymour location also shows off TA’s new signs and store layout.

Network growth

In 2021, TravelCenters of America opened five new locations, one new TA Truck Service Center and signed 26 franchise agreements. In 2022, TA expects to open 13 franchised travel centers and one company-owned location, hold a grand re-opening of a reconstructed site and grow its TA Truck Service presence.

New projects announced

TravelCenters of America has announced several new truck stops in recent weeks.

Convert the Broken Wheel Travel Center in Douglas, Wyo., to at TA Express, with parking for 100 tractor-trailers.

Open a new truck stop in Decatur, Texas, to at TA Express, with parking for 100 tractor-trailers. Opening planned for early 2023.

Build a new TA Express in Cordele, Ga., with parking for 125 tractor-trailers. Opening planned for early 2023.

Build a new TA Travel Center in Tucumcari, N.M., with parking for 200 tractor-trailers. Opening planned for early 2023.

Build a new TA Travel Center in Wheatley, Ark. with parking for 200 tractor-trailers. Opening planned for early 2023.

Build a new TA Express in Lakehead, Calif., with parking for 50 tractor-trailers. Opening planned for early 2023.

Westlake, Ohio-based TravelCenters of America was founded in 1972. It has 275 locations in 44 states and Canada, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands. TA operates more than 600 full-service and quick-service restaurants and nine proprietary brands, including Iron Skillet and Country Pride. It says it is the nation’s largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. LL

